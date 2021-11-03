Cleo Smith, the 4-year-old girl who disappeared from the campsite in Australia has been found – Corriere.it

The little girl was in a Carnarvon house. A man was placed in custody. The child was last seen in the family’s tent on the night of October 16, at the Blowholes Shacks campsite. Mom: Now we are reunited again

Four-year-old Cleo Smith, who disappeared from a campsite in Western Australia over two weeks ago, was found alive and well. The news was given by the police, clarifying how the little girl was hidden in a house in Carnarvon, a town located in the Gascoyne region, where the family lives. As confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch to the Guardian, a local man, unattached to the Smiths, was placed in custody. A team of agents – Blanch continued – broke into the house in the night and found the little girl in one of the rooms, locked. Cleo was picked up by one of the cops and asked her name. She replied: “My name is Cleo”. The child was immediately brought back to her parents.

The little girl was last seen 17 days ago, in her family’s tent around 1:00 am on October 16 at Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, about 900 kilometers north of Perth. When her parents woke up at 6.30am she was gone and her sleeping bag was gone too. The mother, Ellie Smith, had been the last person to have seen her: her daughter had – in fact – woken up at half past one in the morning and asked for water before going back to sleep. The police immediately suspected that Cleo had been kidnapped, because the curtain zipper had been found raised to a height that the child could not have reached on her own. Our whole family again, were Mom Ellie’s first words.