Cleo Smith, the homecoming of the Australian girl and the indictment of the kidnapper – Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

The identity was not disclosed but the man was already hospitalized and twice discharged from the hospital for self-inflicted injuries. The premier of Western Australia visits the little girl and gives her two teddy bears bearing the names of the agents

It was locked, alone, inside a house seven minutes walk from the one where he lived with his mother and baby sister. Sitting in the dark; awake at three-quarters midnight, as in the night she was taken away from the tent in which she slept, at the campsite, last October 16. When the police asked her for her name, she was silent twice, her eyes wide open. Then he replied: My name is Cleo. So Cleo Smith, 4, returned home. Thus ended a nightmare for her, for her family and for the whole Australia (and half the world) that was watching with bated breath.

It took 18 very long days and as many nights to get to that cottage in Tonkin Crescent, Carnarvon, a village of 5,000 inhabitants 900 kilometers north of Perth where everyone knows each other; not far away, Wednesday night, the man who lived there was arrested, a 36-year-old already known to the police of which only a first photo is circulating, blurred, which shows him in an ambulance with his head bandaged after having it hit the wall a hundred times in the cell where he was locked up. On Thursday, after being interrogated, the man was hospitalized and discharged from the hospital for a second time for self-inflicted injuries, then was indicted by the Australian authorities for the kidnapping of Cleo.

For a while we will be wary of divulging his identitypolice superintendent who led the investigation, Rod Wilde, told the media. At the same time, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan paid a visit to Cleo, giving her two teddy bears named after the agents who rescued her, Rod Wilde and Cameron Blaine. I don’t know if they will resist, Cleo didn’t seem to like those names very much, said the premier, specifying that he had given high five with the little girl, who has had a great appetite since she returned home and has met some child psychologists.

And while some images of the operation circulate, filmed live by the security cameras that officers must wear in their uniforms, many other aspects of the story remain mysterious. How did they manage, for example, to pass almost three weeks before one of the man’s neighbors, in a village where everyone knows each other and today are struggling to say to each other in amazement, noticed that the neighbor had started to buy diapers, even if you have no children?

it was this tip that got the investigators on the right track; man, they said, would have no accomplices, and he would only be on the list of suspects on Tuesday. Twenty-four hours later, the police surrounded his home and broke through the entrances with a battering ram. This case is totally different from the classic child abduction scripts, where it is strange that after so many days the hostage reappears alive, he explains to Australian TV. Abc

a criminologist, Xanth Mallett. We all hoped to find her again, but it didn’t seem likely. It must have played a decisive role – although the police say we do not expect it will be collected – the bounty of one million Australian dollars (about 700 thousand euros) that the governor of Western Australia had promised to those who had given crucial information for the research, about ten days ago.

And how could the man, alone, take the child away from his tent, on a camping trip, without any of the family members with whom he was sleeping noticing? Little Cleo’s disappearance was reported on the morning of October 16 by her mother, Ellie Smith, who was camping with her and new mate Jake Gliddon. The Carnarvon Blowholes, where the family has a permanent tent, is a porous cliff on the west coast of Australia, 900 kilometers north of Perth. In the morning at 6.30 Ellie gives the alarm: missing from the tent is her daughter – dressed in pink and blue pajamas – and her little sleeping bag, and the tent open to a height that Cleo alone is too low to reach.

We immediately talk about kidnapping. Police searches first focus on the sea, but some clues, not yet known, instead move the search to land. Two days later a social campaign begins, with posts from the mother and the police spreading photos of the pajamas and the backpack. On October 24, a camper remembers – perhaps also encouraged by the size? – to have heard a small car skid between 3 and 3.30 in the morning outside the tent area, and drive south. From 31 October, searches have been concentrated in an area of ​​5 kilometers around Carnarvon, the city of the little girl. At 1 am on November 3, finally, Sergeant Cameron Blaine calls Cleo’s mother, Ellie, and tells her: I have someone here who wants to talk to her. The woman starts breathing again.