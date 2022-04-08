Clermont PSG prediction: Analysis, odds and forecast of the Ligue 1 match

PSG sinks Clermont

Promoted to 1D time in its history in Ligue 1, Clermont Foot certainly did not expect to see Lionel Messi set foot on the Gabriel-Montpied stadium. This will certainly be the case this Saturday evening with the arrival of the club from the capital in Auvergne. The Auvergne team is going through difficult times with 4 consecutive defeats in the last 4 days. Widely beaten in Lille (4-0), Clermont was then surprised by Lorient (0-2) at Montpied in an important game for maintenance. In the hard, Clermont then logically lost to Lens (3-1) where the doorman Djoco made a big mistake. Last weekend, Gastien’s men had the opportunity to revive against a Nantes team which no longer plays much in Ligue 1. In a very open match and with a thrilling scenario, the Clermontois finally lost to the Canaries (2-3) and additionally lost Abdul Samed sent off. Despite this new setback, the Auvergne club has not slipped into the red zone but is getting closer to it since it is only one point ahead of Saint-Etienne at the start of the day.

For its part, Paris Saint-Germain will want to end the season on a positive note and also prepare for the future. After suffering a disappointment in Monaco (3-0), the capital club recovered at the Parc des Princes by outclassing Lorient (5-1). Kylian Mbappé was once again exceptional with a double and a hat-trick. The French world champion notably made his highly criticized teammates Neymar and Messi shine by offering them goals. With 12 points ahead of its first pursuer, Paris should logically win a new championship title. Pochettino could use these last games of the season to refine his system if he stays in place next season. Against Lorient, the former Tottenham coach was deprived of several elements since Di Maria, Verratti, Navas, Diallo, Bernat, Draxler were all injured. Despite these countless unavailability, the Argentine coach has not launched young people who are stamping impatiently on the bench. Faced with a suffering Clermont team, Paris should not in principle have any problem to win a quiet victory against PSG.

These forecasts are given for information only. You will not be able to engage the responsibility of the author as for the results of the matches. Odds are subject to change until the match kicks off.

