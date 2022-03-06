Clichés of the romantic comedies that must disappear

After so many years of cinema, it is not strange to find that there are stories whose elements are not entirely new. Whether they are features of the plot or, in general, details of their characters and their stories, we find things that we have already seen applied in different productions. Some of them have been used to such an extent that they have become clichés. This expression is used in any artistic work that has been used too many times to the point of losing all meaning. The first few times were sure to be interesting for the viewer, but now it just causes us to roll our eyes at something that has become extremely common and boring.

Romantic comedies are often full of clichés, perhaps because of the frequency with which they are made. In addition, one generally has the impression that they are not as well cared for in detail as other productions, but this is not necessarily true. For some reason, we have such repeated tropes as the boy meets girl, the woman who must make an extreme change to her appearance to be seen as a romantic interest, the girl who is nice and seems perfect for the protagonist but for some reason he doesn’t even pay attention to it and just like these we find others that usually shape the movies.

It’s time for us to leave behind all these clichés to change them with new situations and elements that refresh romantic comedies. Surely both the people who work on them and the viewers will appreciate being part of something very different from the usual, since if everything goes well it could even be the beginning of new tropes or cinema clichés. For now, we’ll focus on those repetitive things that have made us so tired that we just want them to go away.

Next, we will tell you about the clichés of romantic comedy movies that should no longer exist in the cinema:

The ugly duckling turned into a swan

Big movie makeovers are interesting to watch to some extent, but when the affection of the usually male lead depends on the woman’s transition to a more acceptable “feminine” appearance, we have to raise a red flag. Not only is it something that has been used to exhaustion and is no longer surprising at all, but taking another person as if it were a “project” and that the other protagonist falls in love only after having changed everything about her is, of done, something terrible. The idea that a person needs to change to be noticed or appreciated is nonsense that, although it is usual for it to be a female protagonist since it is what is most seen on the screen, it applies to any human being.

public declaration of love

It can be very embarrassing for some, but someone, maybe, does want their crush to come out to them in public. In the cinema many of these situations have been seen, and some so exaggerated to the point of including a flash mob, like the one Justin Timberlake did in Friends with Benefits – 69%, where it did not feel original despite having included dance. These public displays often exist in the movies, perhaps because the writers find it necessary for their characters to have to shout their love for another person rather than act as an intimate dialogue between the film’s leads. In fact, at this point we think that if they do it that way, it will seem much more innovative or refreshing, or at least something with which we can identify.

When someone famous hangs out with a mere mortal

When the stories seem to be taken from any fairy tale, we are usually in front of a film full of clichés. At this point we refer exactly to when a celebrity appears in the life of a “mortal” and the two fall in love. As an example we have Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) in A Place Called Notting Hill – 83%, where he plays a movie star who meets a bookstore owner, and the same with those stories featuring royalty. While this probably happens to some degree in real life, the truth is that it’s not that simple. Famous people live very busy lives and often find it easier to date people who can empathize with the pressure of their careers. But it is not that there is always someone famous around the corner as they would have us believe, and it would be good to use other resources to tell a story.

Cancel the wedding at the last minute

Of course, there are plenty of romantic comedies that involve weddings. Anyone who has been married, or has been involved in planning a wedding, knows how much work is behind it, including the fact that it is very expensive. But in these types of movies, none of that matters and there are so many characters who decide to cancel their weddings while they are taking place. According to this cliché, no one could do it before and they prefer to leave everyone dressed and rowdy so that at the last minute they cancel everything.

The final race for the declaration of love

It’s all too common to see the last part of a romantic comedy with a character running to the airport or somewhere else to find the person they love. It’s a tired cliché, since it’s been done so many times that it has lost all the meaning and emotion that it must have had the first time. This scene is often accompanied by a long speech about all the weird and wacky things the guy loves about the girl, and it’s time for a new resource.

Big problems magically fixed

The “magic” of these types of movies is that on many occasions their characters go through incredible problems that are fixed in an hour or less as if by magic and end happily ever after. Misunderstandings are already a cliché, and it makes sense that there are obstacles because nothing in this life can be perfect, but these films are known because their characters go through many things, sometimes horrible, and then they fix themselves and it’s like nothing happened . Solving problems is not always that easy when there are two parties involved.

Enemies who fall in love

Well, this is one of those clichés that despite all the public still partly loves because who doesn’t find it entertaining to see two people, who apparently hate each other or at least dislike each other, fall in love? Sure, on an extreme level it can be off-putting, but the use and abuse of this trope to the point of being a cliché also makes us wish that film writers and directors had new ideas so that we can see them on screen with that curiosity to discover. a new story.

