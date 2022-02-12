Cliffhanger, high altitude chills and dizziness for Stallone – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





CLIFFHANGER THE ULTIMATE CHALLENGE

Iris at 6.40 pm

with Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow and Janine Turner. Directed by Renny Harlin. USA production 1993. Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

THE PLOT

Stallone is a mountain guide (alpine seriously, the story is set in the mountains of Colorado, but the exteriors were shot in Cortina d’Ampezzo). Self-employed after a tragedy in which a girl lost her life, he is back on duty when it comes to rescuing the survivors of a plane crash. In reality, the disaster was caused by a gang of robbers who want to get their hands on a grisbi and have an interest in making all witnesses disappear. Stallone has a double tour de force. Saving lives and defending yourself from assassins who are determined to do anything.

WHY SEE IT

Because Renny Harlin, the great action director, is here at his top with spectacular sequences where he gets the most out of the evolutions, from the fights between the chasms of the Dolomites. John Lithgow is a sensational villain, Stallone a convincing good (at least when he doesn’t really have to climb, the star suffered irremediably from vertigo).