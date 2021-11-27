clima, the study that overturns the picture – Libero Quotidiano





Claudia Osmetti November 27, 2021

The Arctic ocean began to warm up in the early 1900s, that is decades earlier than previously thought. The simmering planet. The alarms (there is one a day) about rising temperatures, changing weather, dwindling winter. Our fault: greenhouse gases, air pollution, industrial activities. From the Kyoto Protocol (it was 2009) to the G20 on climate a month ago. Premise, because in the current times, if you do not do it, you risk ending up being pointed out as an annoying “grinch” (and it is also green): here no one denies there is an environmental problem. There is, and how if there is. The world we live in must be treated with respect, not realizing it is foolish. A little bit masochistic too. But we have to tell it all the way through, the story of how we got there, the climate crisis. The scientific reference framework, to date, is still partial. The research goes on, God forbid, but piece by piece. For example: a group of international scholars coordinated by the Institute of Polar Sciences and that of Marine Sciences of the National Research Council (Cnr) of Bologna, in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, recently published an article in the journal Science Advances in which, and for the first time, the historical dating of the “atlanticization” of the Arctic ocean is identified. Surprise, it predates what has been suspected so far.





ON THE EDGE OF THE GLOBE

The Arctic Ocean – on the globe you can find it between Greenland and the Norwegian islands Svalbard is the smallest on the planet and also the shallowest. But it holds another record (by far unflattering): it is the one that is heating up most of all. “Its warming rate – says Professor Francesco Muschitiello who teaches Geography at the University of Cambridge – is more than double the global average“. The phenomenon, technically, is called “atlantification” because it is as if the Atlantic waters were corroding this sea space up to the edge of the globe: with the result that, now, the Arctic ocean is not only two degrees warmer than than it was a century ago, but it’s even more salty. Let’s face it, it’s not good news. The point, however, is that the scientific models used to date had fixed the start of its warming in the first decades of the 20th century, instead the temperatures started to rise earlier (and have never stopped running on the thermometer since then). . “It is possible that the Arctic ocean is more sensitive to greenhouse gases than we thought – say the authors of the study, – by the early years of the century man had already supercharged the atmosphere with carbon dioxide“. Nothing comparable, however, to today’s surveys that so anger Greta and her bla-bla-bla companions. Okay, we have been reckless from the beginning and, okay, the idea of ​​putting a stop to uncontrolled pollution is sacrosanct: but now it is up to review the whole system to, perhaps, get a clearer idea of what is happening. Before the report by the CNR of Bologna and the University of Cambridge there was no way to go so far back in time, because “satellite observations are limited to approximately the last forty years”, explains researcher Tommaso Tesi who is also the first author of the document in question.





TIME ARC

The warming of the waters that he and his colleagues have put in black and white for the benefit of the entire scientific community “preceded that documented by satellites and observation sites” and was possible “by reading the chemical signatures found in marine microorganisms, thanks to which we have seen how at the beginning of the last century, the ocean temperature has risen and the ice has retreated. Looking at the entire eight-hundred-year time frame instead, our temperature and salinity records were pretty constant. Only when we came to examine that particular historical moment did we notice a change in the parameters ». “These results – Muschitiello notes, – imply that we could expect further Arctic atlantification in the future due to climate change”.



