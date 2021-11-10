Climate Action Tracker: “We are moving towards an increase in temperatures of 2.4 degrees with the commitments made by Cop26. Too many greenhouse gas emissions”

The emissions of greenhouse gases In the 2030 they will be twice than necessary to stay within the limit of 1.5 degrees of average heating. Rising temperatures at 2100 will be of 2.4 degrees. And it will happen despite the new commitments of decarbonization taken by the States at Cop26 in Glasgow. It detects it Climate Action Tracker, independent analysis by the German NGOs Climate Analytics and NewClimate Institute, also supported by the German government and presented during the climate conference in Scotland. On the other hand, by analyzing what countries are actually doing (and not just the proposals), the expected increase would be even higher, equal to 2.7 ° C.

A second “devastating” report Greenpeace: “Governments meeting in Glasgow should immediately put divisions aside and work vigorously and intransigently for an agreement that saves the future of all people – he declares Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International – Instead we are witnessing sabotage and selfishness on the part of the most powerful, while the most vulnerable countries are fighting for their own survival and young activists and activists protest for justice ”. For Greenpeace there is still time in Glasgow to overturn the situation: “In the text of the final agreement, the phasing out of fossil fuels must be included – continues Morgan – At the same time, the richer countries must keep their promises about the funds to be allocate to the poorest countries to adapt to the impacts of the climate crisis, the development of clean energy systems and the abandonment of fossil fuels. This study tells us what the future holds. Everyone knows what we need to do to change it. There are no more excuses, Time is up, our leaders must act, and now ”. For the Climate Action Tracker, if the commitments for zero emissions net taken from USA And China at the summit organized by Joe Biden in April (US to 2050 and China to 2060), the warming to 2100 would stop at 2.1 degrees. By implementing all the commitments for net zero emissions made in Glasgow (including that of India by 2070), by 2100 it would drop to +1.8 degrees.

He answered Alok Sharma, the president of Cop26: “Last week there were several reports on global warming. There is evidence that progress has been made, but it is not enough. I can say that if we look at where we were headed before the Paris Agreement, it was 6 degrees. After Paris we dropped to 4 degrees. Now the reports speak of a figure of around 2 degrees. This is not good enough. I say that if we want to be credible at this conference, we must aim for 1.5 degrees. And for this we will work in the next few days “. The day of 9 November at COP26 focused on gender equality: “Climate change has a disproportionate impact on women”, but “the fight for the climate is much more effective when women are at the center of the effort ”Continued Sharma. “We need to create a world where women and girls are at the heart of climate action.” The COP president recalled that in 2019 at the COP25 in Madrid a Gender Plan to foster the participation of women in climate policies, “and now all states must implement it. We are committed to promoting female participation and gender equality in all ways “. Sharma then revealed the British government’s new commitments on the matter: “One hundred and twenty million pounds to Bangladesh for women’s education” and “45 million of pounds to support women in tackling climate change ”.