Climate, at COP26 agreement in extremis between the US and China

Thaw trials are therefore underway between the United States and China. Relations between the two superpowers had not been so tense for decades but the climate agreement and the announcement of a summit between the two presidents suggest a change of gear.

On the climate change front, the two countries have agreed to double their efforts with “concrete actions”. Their agreement, reads a joint statement, calls for “stronger climate action in the 1920s” on the Paris guidelines, even with new stronger targets for emissions cuts in 2025. China has promised to follow the US and limit methane. The agreement provides “concrete and pragmatic” rules on decarbonisation, reduction of methane emissions and the fight against deforestation. “Both sides recognize that there is a gap between the current effort and the Paris Agreement, so we will jointly strengthen climate action and cooperation with respect to our respective national situations,” China envoy Xie Zhenhua said. We both see that the challenge of climate change is existential and grave. We will take our due responsibilities and work together.

Kerry: “US and China must work together” – The US and China have “differences” on many issues, but on the fight against climate change “they have no choice” but to collaborate because it is the only way to have “the job done” and because “science requires it”. American emissary John Kerry said this at CoP26 in Glasgow. Kerry’s statement comes shortly after Beijing announced that it was presenting a joint initiative with the United States to combat climate change.

Guterres: “Okay, that’s a step in the right direction” – “I welcome the agreement announced between China and the United States to work together for greater ambitions against climate change in this decade”, wrote on Twitter the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after the joint declaration by Beijing and Washington in which the two major emitters undertake to work to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees and comply with the Paris agreements. “Fighting the climate crisis requires international collaboration and solidarity. This is an important step in the right direction.”