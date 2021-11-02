World

Climate, Biden apologizes to the world for Trump’s decisions: “I shouldn’t do it, but …”

I shouldn’t do this, but …“. Joe Biden apologizes, but not because of something done or decided by him, but by his predecessor. On the climate issue, Biden apologizes for what he has done Donald Trump. The US president spoke a Glasgow at Cop26 and asked sorry to the world.

The president of the United States, after Rome, joined the G20 colleagues at COP26 in Glasgow and declared: “I apologize due to the fact that the United States exited the Paris Agreement putting us in a difficult situation ».

That decision was made by Donald Trump and to avoid embarrassment or controversy he added: “I shouldn’t do this, but I apologizeWho has always criticized the decision of his predecessor and strongly and quickly wanted to re-enter the Paris agreement.

Then, the president of the United States continued his speech emphasizing that for the world this decade is decisive from the climatic point of view and that the times to remedy are increasingly tight. “Nobody can do it alone, acting is in everyone’s interest – continued Joe Biden -. We must invest in clean energy, and this is what we will do in the US, we will reduce emissions by 2030 ».

Last updated: Monday 1 November 2021, 21:41

