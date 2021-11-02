Climate change and global warming, what they are and the causes – Corriere.it

from Alice Scaglioni

Rising sea levels, melting ice, rising temperatures and non-respected limits: what are we talking about when we discuss climate and climate change? Here’s what we need to know

THE climate changes, which are already a reality, encompass a broad spectrum of themes:rising temperatures, the melting of the ice (and at the same time the level of the seas and oceans rising), famines, sudden abnormal heat and cold waves. If the route we have taken is not reversed, our planet will turn into a hostile place to life. It has been said for years, decades: the latest in chronological order to show worrying data is the State of Climate, the report of the World Meteorological Organization (Wmo) published before the opening of the Cop26 in Glasgow, which takes stock of the state health of our planet. The the past seven years have been the hottest ever recorded on Earth, for example, sea and ocean level rise has peaked. We must act immediately, and do it with important actions, which are truly capable of changing the destiny of our planet and of all of us, because there are solutions, but we cannot waste any more time. What is climate change?



The climate is the statistical set of meteorological conditions that are observed over the course of a few decades in a specific area, for example the Mediterranean. It follows that climate change is the mutations of those “average” conditions which are typically observed in a given area. Today we are witnessing a rapid climate change all over the world, which is due to the action of man, who with his activity produces an increase in greenhouse gas emissions due to the use of oil, gas, coal, etc. These gases trap the sun’s heat, causing the planet’s temperature to rise. Today the Earth is about 1.2C warmer compared to the 19th century and the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increased by 50%. Scientists and experts argue that in order to avoid catastrophic consequences in the future, the temperature must not rise by more than 1.5C by 2100. But the forecasts already today speak of a rise which, if we continue like this, will well exceed the threshold of 1.5C. Is there still a debate on the veracity of climate change? As Andrea Federica de Cesco wrote, more than 90% of scientists who study the climate agree that the planet is warming and that the main reason is due to human behavior. Most major scientific bodies think the same way. The few who still persist in denying the evidence (and data) belong or are close to companies and politicians who oppose efforts to change things. Suffice it to say that as early as 1991 two thirds of Earth and atmosphere scientists said they accepted the idea of ​​anthropogenic global warming.

What is the impact of climate change?



What we call extreme events are increasingly frequent (just think of the Medicane that hit Catania and eastern Sicily, the flood in Germany, but also of the heat waves that affected Canada and several Mediterranean states this summer, including Sicily): man is learning to react, to prepare himself, but if the intensity and frequency continue to grow it will be increasingly difficult to do so. There are entire regions of the Earth that risk becoming uninhabited due to the rise in temperature, which would make cultivation and even life impossible. The fires in some areas they are increasingly frequent, as climate change increases the risk of hot and dry weather. We also think of the seas and oceans: the Great Barrier Reef in Australia has lost half of its corals since 1995. In the future, if these conditions do not improve, so will the animals they will struggle to adapt, to find food to live and will be forced to move, with the risk of not finding a habitat that is hospitable to them and facing extinction.

What are the hypotheses?



Not all of the world will react to climate change in the same way, of course. It depends on the climate, on what are the effects of changes in the region, and on human actions. There are areas that will be affected by a significant increase in rain and floods, others that will have to face desert temperatures, still others that will end submerged, due to rising sea levels. Europe and the United Kingdom, for example, will be – as we have already seen in some cases in recent years – subject to extreme rainfall, while the Middle East and some African nations will be at risk of drought, extreme heat and desertification, as well as Australia. In the United States, already affected by storms and hurricanes, these events will intensify, while in the western part the risk of drought and extreme heat will increase.

What are the states doing?



The key date, in the countries’ commitment to climate, dates back to December 2015, when the Paris Agreement on climate was adopted at the Paris climate conference (COP21), which provides for the maintenance ofmean world temperature rise well below 2C compared to pre-industrial levels and the goal of setting the limit at 1.5C. Several years have passed, but in fact we have not witnessed major changes, especially from some great powers and indeed, the United States with the Trump presidency had taken steps backwards in achieving the objectives. States are now taking the climate emergency more seriously. We have seen this with the PreCop26, hosted in Milan in October, and with the start of the works of the Cop26 in Glasgow, Scotland. During the Italian-led G20, which was held in Rome before the start of the UN Climate Conference, the great of the Earth reached an agreement: to zero net emissions by or around the middle of the century. They also committed to limiting the rise in the Earth’s average temperature to 1.5C. And now the discussions will continue in Scotland. What can we do as citizens?



One of the main problems isincreased emissions gases that contribute to raising the temperature level, triggering that vicious circle we have talked about so far. Therefore, each of us can make a difference by trying to reduce the greenhouse gases we emit (or cause) with our actions. So we avoid always moving by car, we prefer sustainable public transport where possible, let’s avoid the frequent use of the plane. We do separate collection, we are careful not to waste food and resources that we will have to buy back or that will have to be produced again. Or, prefer low energy impact appliances, a diet that includes less red meat and other foods that produce a large amount of emissions; buy local products, so as to reduce the greenhouse gases associated with road transport, and do not buy wildly online.