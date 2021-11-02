CLIMATE CHANGE FLOP! – iceberg finance

While the world watches with its noses up, wondering how long the fantastic American equity and real estate bubble will last, that of crypto and so on, we start from the fantastic G20 that the banker has summarized as a great success, more or less like pulling a dime back, like so many schoolchildren on their first day of vacation.

The empty chair left by China has a meaning that few can see.

For charity of a homeland that no longer exists, the 85 polluting cars following an old man or the 400 private jets that landed and departed from Glasgow, while there was talk of preserving the climate, but some words of the banker struck my imagination …

DIABOLICO Draghi: “We have intensified the links between finance and health also because it is necessary to prevent epidemics, new pandemics and above all, in general, to ensure that we are prepared for the next, unfortunately inevitable, health tragedies”. pic.twitter.com/DgyqCrAjEs – Andrea Mazzalai (@icebergfinanza) November 1, 2021

Draghi: “We have intensified the links between finance and health also because it is necessary to prevent epidemics, new pandemics and above all, in general, to ensure that we are prepared for the next, unfortunately inevitable, health tragedies”.

Annoying or perhaps nothing interesting, a banker is always used to talking about finance or money, in fact yesterday he suggested that there is no shortage of money for climate change, there is plenty of it just use it.

Preventing new epidemics or pandemics? Unavoidable health dramas?

Think what you want, turn it how you want, as always at certain levels they are well informed.

But let’s get back to the economy, in the short term it is useless to talk about it, but in the medium and long term we have always been winning for 14 years now and in the meantime we collect coupons.

The real personal disposable income of Americans fell by 1.6%, according to the BEA, real spending increased by 0.3% as always analysts and economists have understood nothing, blatantly missing the forecasts.

But you think, with this sinister trend there are really those who in recent months spoke of the roaring twenties, of a recovery in consumption.

Not to mention the savings that had to save the world, which disappeared like snow in the sun!

The consensus predicted a decline in nominal personal income of only 0.1% from the -1.0% reported. Fiscal stimuli and subsidies are disappearing like savings, they have already spent all the Americans could spend, there will be fun for the Christmas season, the economy is slowing, the housing market is saturated, construction spending for three months does not grow, taxes will also come.

What interests us now is that the rate curve begins to flash constantly, yesterday we had for the first time the inversion between the 20-year and 30-year rates, which is a signal that often indicates the arrival of a recession. .

In addition, the US Treasury plans to issue $ 1.015 trillion of new debt between November and December, up by $ 312 billion from its August estimate, in spite of those who suggested there was no more room for issuance with the debt.

Treasury Secretary Yellen just said that if Republicans get in the way in December, they’ll have to raise the debt ceiling on their own by ignoring them to teach them a lesson.

Extremely interesting this week, the prelude to a major correction in equity markets next, on Wednesday the Fed will tell us more about the farce of tapering, with Goldman Sachs expecting the first rate hike in July next year.

Powell is gambling his salary and his credibility pending a reappointment or a change at the top of the Fed.

On Friday, the new employees leave again for October with a forecast of more than 400,000 jobs, but lately any figure is fine, preferably negative as it happened, so much goes up anyway.

But let’s go back to the rumors that want to extend the state of emergency until March and the green pass even until summer.

Italy is a fantastic country!

While the discos are closed and there is a state of emergency, thousands of people enter our country for mega rave parties, without any control, orgies of drugs and music, one glued to the other. Peaceful processions or protesters are loaded, but it is difficult to clear a handful of drug addicts, because you know poor people are so crowded that they could get hurt. The Lamorgese if it were not there, it would have to be invented, but it is probably all the work of a banker, exclusively careful to manage his image.

Speaking of information, since everything is fine, I suggest you, if you haven’t seen it, take a look at the latest episode of Report.

We found out, through an anonymous character who participated in some meetings, that there is nothing scientific behind Minister Speranza’s decision to extend the state of emergency and impose the green pass, but many other things that I advise you not to lose.

How long does the protection of anti-Covid vaccines really last, what do we know about the third dose? #Report to be reviewed:

“There’s no two without three”

from @manuelebonak And @lVendemiale https://t.co/bJeXeK0EfQ – Report (@ reportrai3) November 1, 2021

The news are so many that at least they would need a little reflection!

Difficult but extremely interesting times!

The manuscripts from the beginning of the year are more than enough to understand how to seize it, the last great opportunity, the most colossal in history, because today they are all on the wrong side of a boat that is about to sink again.

I remind all those who need that ICEBERGFINANZA is also a 360 degree consultancy, in the midst of this perfect storm.

By clicking on the link below and sending an email to [email protected] it is possible to have strategic advice on possible macroeconomic and financial developments in the coming months, in addition to receiving our manuscripts. Good day Andrea

Anyone wishing to support our trip will receive Machiavelli’s analyzes for FREE. To contribute to our journey just click ON THE BANNER next to the posts on the right side of the page or go to the DONATIONS section …

SIMPLY THANKS!