Climate change, in Nature the 191 Unesco sites at risk in Africa. Treasures to be protected from Libya to Namibia

Vast collections of ancient rock paintings, archaeological sites, unique places in the world and nature reserves. At least 191 African natural and cultural sites considered Unesco heritage could suffer serious consequences due to violent floods due to the rising of the sea. As for example it could happen at the Cardo Maximus in Tipasa in Algeria (in the photo). This alarming prospect, featured in the magazine Nature Climate Changewas outlined by the scientists of theAfrican Climate and Development Initiative (ACDI) ofCape Town University (UCT), which estimated the possibility that climate change could cause serious problems to African UNESCO sites near the coasts.

The research group, led by Nicholas Simpson, examined 284 African sites considered Unesco heritage. Experts assessed the risk of each location by modeling different emission scenarios. The results, which are very uncomfortable, suggest that as many as 56 sites, equal to about 20 per cent of the total considered, are currently in danger and could suffer significant consequences due to coastal flooding. According to what emerges from the survey, at least 151 natural and 40 cultural sites could also be considered to be at high risk by 2050 regardless of the emissions scenario. Extreme events, which occur with a frequency of one every hundred years, could in fact damage all the coastal heritage in Cameroon, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Western Sahara, Libya, Mozambique, Mauritania and Namibia.

In Congofor example, is the National Park of Salonga, Africa’s largest tropical forest reserve, where the habitats of many endemic endemic species thrive, such as the dwarf chimpanzee, Congo peacock, forest elephant and thin-nosed African crocodile. In Libya the archaeological site of Leptis Magna, one of the most beautiful cities of the Roman Empire, which was the birthplace of the emperor Septimius Severus. The archaeological site of Sabratha, also in Libya, it hosts a Phoenician trading base and was the first city to be Romanized and rebuilt in the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD. Over a thousand years of history can be reconstructed in the ruins of Cyrene, the third threatened site in Libya. On the island of Mozambique (which is located opposite the State, ed) there is instead a fortified city that was a Portuguese commercial base characterized by the uniqueness of the techniques and construction materials and decorative principles, which have remained unchanged since the 16th century. .

In Mauritania the coastal Unesco site is the Arguin bank national park, which is home to a large variety of migratory birds, sea turtles and dolphins. As for the Namibia, the Twyfelfontein sites, where one of the largest concentrations of petroglyphs in Africa can be seen, and the Namib Desert, the only coastal desert in the world that includes vast dune fields influenced by fog, are at risk. Among the most exposed areas, too Aldabrain the Seychelles, the second largest coral atoll in the world, and the island of Kunta Kinteh, where Fort James is located, built in 1651 and later renamed in honor of the Duke of York. In the most negative scenario, Côte d’Ivoire, Cape Verde, Sudan and Tanzania would also suffer disastrous consequences. “Our results – comment the authors – are very worrying. None of these countries currently enjoys adequate management or intervention programs aimed at protecting sites and mitigating risk ”.

Scientists specify that to preserve UNESCO sites it will be necessary to implement targeted and effective actions for limit greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the consequences of climate change. “In the most positive scenarios – the authors conclude – the number of sites exposed to high danger in 2050 could decrease by 25 percent. It would be a significant saving in terms of loss and damage. Our work helps to identify the areas that need particular protective actions. It will be necessary to deepen the evaluations on the vulnerability of the different sites and the most effective intervention options for each area “.

Valentina Di Paola

