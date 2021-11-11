“Climate change is a feminist issue” – Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

In a summit led by men, women shine for one day, most affected by disasters. The Speaker of the US Congress: “America is back to fight with you”

FROM OUR MAIL

GLASGOW – Since women at the top politicians often judge themselves by their dress, let’s eliminate the issue immediately. They were all very elegant: the speaker of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi in a peach-red trouser suit, his young and rampant democratic heir Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in black above the knee, Marshall Islands Representative Tina Stege with flowers in their hair, and so on, to the indigenous leaders with their traditional shawls. Long live color and diversity, down with the greyness of men’s suits. Yesterday at Cop26 women were the protagonists, even if the fate of this conference returns to the hands of two men: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will be back in Glasgow today to convince the negotiators to “a daring compromise” and the president of Cop26 Alok Sharma who speaks of “a mountain to climb”. Who knows if the result would be different if there were two women in their place?

“Climate change is a feminist issue,” she says from the stage the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon (in purple shirt, already). And how to blame her: 80% of those displaced by climate change are women, the front line of this undeclared war that is ravaging the planet.

On two ladies, in particular, the objectives of the media circus were aimed yesterday. Nancy Pelosi, the “rock” who stood up to former Republican President Donald Trump for four very tough years. At 81 years old, the Speaker repeated the mantra of the large US delegation all day: “America is back”. And he assured that on November 15 Congress will also pass the ambitious “Build Back Better Bill”

, which contains laws and funds crucial to the “green” turn of the United States.

If the queen of American democracy confirms her usual determination, the young Ocasio-Cortez, deputy from the left DEM, is the real magnet for young activists and photographers. She doesn’t hold back, although she wisely stays in Nancy Pelosi’s hierarchical shadow during official events. “We’re here to say we’re not just back. We are different and we are fairer, I want to push the limits of politics, ”the Bronx-born congresswoman tells reporters in a firm voice. “Now we must really act to gain respect and authority internationally. We need to reduce emissions. It’s really that simple. ” Then he sent a message to young people: “Stay on the streets to put pressure on.”

That’s what he keeps doing, tirelessly, Marshall Islands climate correspondent Tina Stege

, which reported the latest alarming predictions from Carbon Action Tracker scientists. According to their statistical models, the new national commitments will bring global warming to + 2.4 ° by 2100 compared to the pre-industrial era. In an “optimistic scenario”, that is, if the long-term objectives (the Net Zero Targets) are also achieved within the middle of the century, it drops to + 1.8 °. But if the promises were not kept it would reach + 2.7 °. “We want the commitments made at the highest level to be included in the final document of this COP” warned Tina Stege, referring to the very first draft, not very ambitious, unofficially circulated to the COP. «I want to be optimistic. Failure here would mean there will be no future in my country. ”

A fragile future represented by Little Amal, the giant doll that portrays a Syrian girl symbol of young refugees from all over the world, arrived in Glasgow after traveling 8,000 kilometers across Europe. Welcoming her was Brianna Fruean, an activist from Samoa, who opened the proceedings with a simple and obvious phrase: “Girls deserve so much more.”