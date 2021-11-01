Climate change is not an opinion: Rai should never host a denier

I do not consider it important for my work to watch Italian television because, by dealing with environment and climate crisis, I hardly ever find anything about these issues in the countless talk shows that pass every day between public service and other channels. Precisely about the lack of episodes concerning this topic I have written several times, but almost always in vain, given that despite the worsening of more or less large climatic catastrophes, we always continue with the same arguments and above all the same guests. of events.

However, worse than indifference is only making room for climate denial, as the program did #White paper conducted by Bianca Berlinguer, of last October 26th. Watching the episode I literally stayed without words in the face of a public service broadcast that has not only put on the same level the thesis that climate change is caused by man and is causing unheard-of suffering and consequences and that for which there is no emergency and the climate changes for natural causes; but indeed I would say that it even exceeded in celebrating this second position, hosting the “professor” Franco Battaglia, a well-known climate denier and sponsoring his latest book, placed in a blow-up in the background, entitled There is no climate emergency.

Berlinguer believed she was doing the work of pluralism alongside the “prof” Battaglia the physicist Valerio Rossi Albertini. Who also said the right things but in an absolutely delegitimizing and absurd context. As if a virologist were arguing with someone who denies Covid: who would put themselves in this position without fear of being discredited? And the comparison with Covid is particularly fitting. On public service there should not, and in fact is not, be hosted any position that says that Covid is an influence. So why are those who claim that there is no climate crisis are hosted? And it does not matter that there is a person who thinks the opposite, because certainly no one would have a debate between a renowned oncologist and one who believes that cancer is cured with plants.

With climate change, however, all this does not happen because – in my opinion – there is still extreme ignorance among journalists. Thus, the climate crisis is treated like an opinion, not of a fact as it is (as I have already written here). And why is it a fact, someone asked me? Just like covid, because science says so, and it is no coincidence that 99.99 percent of scientists agree on the human origin of global warming, an even greater convergence than is recorded on viruses and vaccines. But nothing. This does not prevent the public service, paid for by all Italians, from giving a voice to someone who, for example, says that the tragic events of Catania they have nothing to do with our actions.

Why does no one intervene? Why do RAI top management allow this? I am not saying anything about the Order of Journalists, for some time I have written and said that there can be no climate denier journalists and that they should simply go expelled. But of course this does not happen, while steps would be taken for talk shows hosting a no vax or a holy man who discusses alternative therapies for cancer.

In my opinion, the episode was really chilling, and totally confusing to the public, because in addition to the denier Battaglia it was thought well to do a report on how impossible it is to use the electric car in Rome. A curtain followed between Battaglia, the other expert together with Dario Vergassola, whose irony in this case, sorry to say, made everything really more serious and surreal. How did the intervention of Paola Maugeri, also an environmentalist, who said that what matters is a change of our hearts and our habits. Which is also true, for heaven’s sake, but that had nothing to do with the theme of the episode, that is, at least in every possible way to contest who was denying the evidence, to stem the denier hosted like the others.

Now, not only Rai should never invite a denier, because there is no 50% truth on the climate issue nor is the climate crisis in any way an opinion, but no expert should ever sit at the table with someone who is false about the climate crisis, because it would be discredited, while at the time itself ends up legitimizing those who deny what is happening. And honestly, given the gravity of the facts, given the total emergency that we are experiencing and that we will experience more and more, this is the last thing we need. Yet no one notices it. Yet Rai says nothing. Yet the Order finds it normal. You say our politicians suck. But our journalism is the other side of the same coin, and it matters little that it has the reassuring and “left” face of Bianca Berlinguer. Misinformation also passes through good salons, and it is even worse because it is more difficult to recognize.

Elsewhere, such as, for example, al The Guardian, a well-known British newspaper, have decided that the definition of “climate journalist” will concern not only journalists who write about the environment and climate, but everyone. “We are all climate journalists”, they wrote in a page the other day: even those involved in economics, politics, health. Another world, in fact. We, on the other hand, are still here discussing with people who would be elsewhere ridiculed and rightly so marginalized. And it would never have a place on TV, complete with a book on the fact that there is no climate emergency highlighted.