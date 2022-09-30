Climate crisis : Taylor Swift, the most polluting star with her private jet

Taylor Swift is in first place in a ranking that lists the celebrities who used their private jet the most in 2022. She emitted 8,308 tons of carbon, 1,185 times more than the annual emissions of an average person.

The 32-year-old American singer is at the top of a less than stellar ranking. imago images/Future Image

At a time of global climate change, this study could well damage the image of certain stars. At the forefront of which is Taylor Swift. According Yard, a sustainable marketing company, the 32-year-old American singer is the celebrity who has used her private jet the most since January 1, 2022.

Until July 19, 2022, his aircraft performed 170 flights representing 22,923 flight minutes, or 15.9 days. According to the calculations of this study, carbon emissions amount to nearly 8,308 tonnes, or 1,185 times more than the annual emissions of an average person. Taylor Swift’s jet is in the air an average of 80 minutes. Its shortest flight lasted only 36 minutes between the state of Missouri and the city of Nashville.

A 10-minute flight for Mayweather

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift responded to RollingStone“Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most or all of these trips to him is therefore incorrect.” It will be remembered that Kylie Jenner had created an uproar in July 2022 for having used her jet when the same car trip would have taken her only 45 minutes. It was after this bad buzz that Yard had the idea for this ranking. The influencer and businesswoman is also present in 19th place.

Behind Taylor Swift’s plane, we find that of boxer Floyd Mayweather. It emitted just over 7,000 tons of CO₂ during 177 flights. Accuracy, one of these journeys lasted only ten minutes. Jay-Z comes third with 136 flights for 6,900 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The study relies on data from two flight tracking sites, Celebrity Jets and ADS-B Exchange, to make its calculations as well as on the work of the British Department of Transport which estimated that a plane traveling 850 km /h emitted an average of 135 kg of CO₂ per flight hour.

Ranking of celebrities who have used their jet the most since January 1, 2022

Taylor Swift, singer, 8293 tons of CO₂ Floyd Mayweather, boxer, 7077 t. Jay Z. rapper and businessman, 6981 t. Alex Rodriguez, ex-baseball player, 5343 t. Blake Shelton, singer, 4495 t. Steven Spielberg, director, 4465 t. Kim Kardashian, reality star and businesswoman, 4268 t. Mark Wahlberg, actor, 3773 t. Oprah Winfrey, host 3493 t. Travis Scott, rapper, 3033 t.

