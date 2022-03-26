Climate Day, Pedrojota Ramrez, Larry Page and Keira Knightley

|
Do not fight to live, live to fight.
|Irene Leon / Updated 26 March 2022
| Related to:
|
The proper names of March 26 in facts of todayfocus on the names of Braulio and Key and in that of Schengen.
world climate day
ephemeris
On a day like today, in 1827 the German composer died Ludwig van Beethoven; in 1899 the German archaeologist Robert Koldewey discover the walls of ancient Babylon; in 1971 Bangladeshi becomes independent of Pakistan; in 1979 Sadat and Begin they sign in Washington the Peace Treaty between Egypt and Israel; in 1995 the Europe without borders for seven EU countries (schengen area).
character of the day
Julia Alvarez (March 26, 1950), American poet, novelist, and essayist of Dominican origin. Author of In the time of the butterflies.
your sentences
“As an immigrant, it is very important not to lose the history of what we were and what we are on the way to a new culture or language. If we lose it, then we lose ourselves.”
The co-founder of Google was also born on March 26 Larry Page (1973), American politics Nancy Pelosi (1940), German writer Patrick Susskind(1949), American writer tennessee williams(1911-1983), Spanish journalist director of The world Pedrojota Ramirez (1952), President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas (1935), American actor james caan (1940), American writer Erica Jon (1942), American singer Diana Ross (1944), Spanish actress Amparo Larranaga (1963), Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor (1984) and British actress Keira Knightley (1985).
Braulioname of Germanic origin meaning “fire, sword”.
Of nihilo nihil.
– Honey, I think your thing with television is already pure addiction.
Don’t fight to live
Do not be afraid of the caricortado but of the one who cut it.
Do not forget hospitality, because thanks to it some unknowingly hosted angels.
Even if washed with rose water,
Today’s egg is better than tomorrow’s chicken.
go back up
remember that the suggestions may be important to other readers.
|
|
Advertising
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|MARCH 2022
|Climate Day, Pedrojota Ramrez, Larry Page and Keira Knightley
|Unborn Child, David Bustamante, Elton John, Sarah Jessica Parker
|Tuberculosis Day, Arturo Valls, Mara Valverde, Tommy Hilfiger
|Meteorology Day, Nuria Roca, Campazzo, Andrea Dovizioso
|Water Day, Mick Schumacher, Reese Witherspoon and Bebo Valds
|Down Syndrome, Forests and Poetry, Griezmann and Jordi Alba
|Day of Happiness and the Sparrow, Silvia Abascal and Primavera
|Father’s Day, San José, Bruce Willis, Glenn Close and Eduardo Savarin
|World Sleep Day, Ana Obregn, Adam Levine and Luc Besson
|San Patricio, Pilar Rubio, Katie Ledecky, Rob Lowe, Rob Kardashian
|Social Work Day, Belén Rueda, Mónica Cruz and Felipe Reyes
|Consumer’s Day, Mal, Eva Longoria and David Cronenberg
|Mathematics, Stephen Curry, Michael Caine and Cardiovascular Risk
|Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pepe Rodríguez, Kira Mir, and Fito Pez
|Glaucoma Day, Mara Adnez, Liza Minelli and Javier Clemente
|11-M, Victims of Terrorism, Pablo López, Coentroy Larraaga
|Da del Rin, Sharon Stone, Chuck Norris, Bigas Luna and Sara Montiel
|Day of the Tortilla and the DJ, Elena Furiase, Diego Torres, Juliette Binoche
|Women’s Day, Florentino Pérez, Carlos Baute and Silvia Mars
|Cereal Day, Nathalie Poza, Rachel Weisz, Alex ODogherty
|Speech Therapy and Lymphedema, Clara Lago, Julio Bocca, and García Márquez
|Energy Efficiency, Felipe González, Eva Mendes and Ray Loriga
|Obesity Day, Spanish Flu, Verstappen, Kapuscinski
|Audition Day, Ada Colau, Jessica Biel, Fernando Colunga and Alfredo Landa
|Daniel Craig, Josema Yuste, Chris Martin, Jon Bon Jovi and Lou Reed
|Zero Discrimination, Balearic Islands, Javier Bardem and Justin Bieber
|FEBRUARY 2022
|Rare Diseases, Andalusia, Andrea Falcn and Imanol Uribe
|Day of the Transplant and the Polar Bear, Soledad Gimnez and Joaqun Sorolla
|Day of the Pistachio, Michael Bolton, Nacho Cano, Fernando Llorente
|Cochlear implant, Ricardo Gómez, José María Aznar, Julio Iglesias jr
|Carnival, Fernando Tejero, Pablo Milans, Enrique Rojas and Steve Jobs
|23-F, Casemiro, Emily Blunt, Natalia Verbeke and Dakota Fanning
|Day of Encephalitis, Scouts, Hiplito Meja, James Blunt and Buuel
|Tourist Guide, Sophie Turner, Charlotte Church, Arturo Fernndez
|Day of the Cat and the Whale, Rihanna, Cindy Crawford, Hilario Pino
|Benicio del Toro, Luis Piedrahita, Dani Martn, and Eloy Azorn
|Isabel Preysler, Matt Dillon, Anne Igartiburu, John Travolta and Asperger’s Da
|Ed Sheeran, Marc Márquez, Vicente Fernández and Responsible Gaming
|Impossible loves, Valentino Rossi, Diego Godin, and Fernando Esteso
|Childhood Cancer Day, Javier Fesser, Matt Groening and Selita Ebanks
|San Valentn, Amor, ngel di María, Mayra Gómez Kemp, gas station
|Radio Day, Robbie Williams, Bibiana Fernndez and El Rubius
|Day of the Soldier Children, Joaqun Sabina, Josh Brolin, Charles Darwin
|Medical Woman’s Day, Jennifer Aniston, Aritz Aduriz and Taylor Lautner
|Day of Legumes, Nagore Robles, Falcao and Don Omar
|Pizza Day, Kiko Rivera, Alejandra Guzmán and David Gallagher
|Secure Internet, Gabriel Rufin, Galavora, Enrique Tierno Galvan
|Ashton Kutcher, Sergi Roberto, Nerea Rodríguez, and Steve Nash
|Genital mutilation, Maxi Iglesias, Axl Rose, Bob Marley and Reagan
|Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Michael Sheen and Jos Mara Olazbal
|Day against Cancer, Toni Kroos, Nairo Quintana and Rosa Benito
|Day of the Lawyer, Sara Carbonero, Mara Jimnez, Daddy Yankee
|Groundhog Day, Brbara Rey, Shakira and Piqu and Macarena Gomez
|Chinese Year of the Tiger, Day of the Greyhound, Pablo Casado and Harry Styles
|JANUARY 2022
|Day of the Magician, Luis del Olmo, Justin Timberlake and Juan José Mills
|Non-Violence, King Felipe, Carlos Latre, Phil Collins and Christian Bale
|…see posts from other months