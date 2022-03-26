Climate Day, Pedrojota Ramrez, Larry Page and Keira Knightley

James 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 79 Views








Do not fight to live, live to fight.
Anonymous

STELLAR MOMENTS














/ Updated 26 March 2022 enlarge the textshrink the textprint this artcorrect this artSend to a friend
Related to:
The proper names of March 26 in facts of todayfocus on the names of Braulio and Key and in that of Schengen.

world climate day

ephemeris

On a day like today, in 1827 the German composer died Ludwig van Beethoven; in 1899 the German archaeologist Robert Koldewey discover the walls of ancient Babylon; in 1971 Bangladeshi becomes independent of Pakistan; in 1979 Sadat and Begin they sign in Washington the Peace Treaty between Egypt and Israel; in 1995 the Europe without borders for seven EU countries (schengen area).

character of the day

Julia Alvarez (March 26, 1950), American poet, novelist, and essayist of Dominican origin. Author of In the time of the butterflies.

your sentences

“As an immigrant, it is very important not to lose the history of what we were and what we are on the way to a new culture or language. If we lose it, then we lose ourselves.”

The co-founder of Google was also born on March 26 Larry Page (1973), American politics Nancy Pelosi (1940), German writer Patrick Susskind(1949), American writer tennessee williams(1911-1983), Spanish journalist director of The world Pedrojota Ramirez (1952), President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas (1935), American actor james caan (1940), American writer Erica Jon (1942), American singer Diana Ross (1944), Spanish actress Amparo Larranaga (1963), Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor (1984) and British actress Keira Knightley (1985).

 


saints of the day

Braulioname of Germanic origin meaning “fire, sword”.

Keyname of Latin origin that means “piece of meat”.

 


As a Roman would say…

Of nihilo nihil.
Nothing can come out of nothing.

Lucretius (99 – 55 BC)

 


The joke

– Honey, I think your thing with television is already pure addiction.
– Because?
– You just tried to silence the children with the remote control…

 



graffiti

Don’t fight to live
live to fight

 


Saying

Do not be afraid of the caricortado but of the one who cut it.
(Puerto Rico)

 


to read and meditate

Do not forget hospitality, because thanks to it some unknowingly hosted angels.

Hebrews, 13,2

Even if washed with rose water,
garlic does not lose its smell.

indian proverb

Today’s egg is better than tomorrow’s chicken.

Arabic proverb




Compartir en Facebook

Compartir en Twitter

Compartir en Linkedin

Enviar a un amigo

RSS



go back upgo back up





Comments

remember that the suggestions may be important to other readers.




Comment
















Advertising






Advertising








yes

S

S

S














general file
MARCH 2022
Climate Day, Pedrojota Ramrez, Larry Page and Keira Knightley
Unborn Child, David Bustamante, Elton John, Sarah Jessica Parker
Tuberculosis Day, Arturo Valls, Mara Valverde, Tommy Hilfiger
Meteorology Day, Nuria Roca, Campazzo, Andrea Dovizioso
Water Day, Mick Schumacher, Reese Witherspoon and Bebo Valds
Down Syndrome, Forests and Poetry, Griezmann and Jordi Alba
Day of Happiness and the Sparrow, Silvia Abascal and Primavera
Father’s Day, San José, Bruce Willis, Glenn Close and Eduardo Savarin
World Sleep Day, Ana Obregn, Adam Levine and Luc Besson
San Patricio, Pilar Rubio, Katie Ledecky, Rob Lowe, Rob Kardashian
Social Work Day, Belén Rueda, Mónica Cruz and Felipe Reyes
Consumer’s Day, Mal, Eva Longoria and David Cronenberg
Mathematics, Stephen Curry, Michael Caine and Cardiovascular Risk
Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pepe Rodríguez, Kira Mir, and Fito Pez
Glaucoma Day, Mara Adnez, Liza Minelli and Javier Clemente
11-M, Victims of Terrorism, Pablo López, Coentroy Larraaga
Da del Rin, Sharon Stone, Chuck Norris, Bigas Luna and Sara Montiel
Day of the Tortilla and the DJ, Elena Furiase, Diego Torres, Juliette Binoche
Women’s Day, Florentino Pérez, Carlos Baute and Silvia Mars
Cereal Day, Nathalie Poza, Rachel Weisz, Alex ODogherty
Speech Therapy and Lymphedema, Clara Lago, Julio Bocca, and García Márquez
Energy Efficiency, Felipe González, Eva Mendes and Ray Loriga
Obesity Day, Spanish Flu, Verstappen, Kapuscinski
Audition Day, Ada Colau, Jessica Biel, Fernando Colunga and Alfredo Landa
Daniel Craig, Josema Yuste, Chris Martin, Jon Bon Jovi and Lou Reed
Zero Discrimination, Balearic Islands, Javier Bardem and Justin Bieber
FEBRUARY 2022
Rare Diseases, Andalusia, Andrea Falcn and Imanol Uribe
Day of the Transplant and the Polar Bear, Soledad Gimnez and Joaqun Sorolla
Day of the Pistachio, Michael Bolton, Nacho Cano, Fernando Llorente
Cochlear implant, Ricardo Gómez, José María Aznar, Julio Iglesias jr
Carnival, Fernando Tejero, Pablo Milans, Enrique Rojas and Steve Jobs
23-F, Casemiro, Emily Blunt, Natalia Verbeke and Dakota Fanning
Day of Encephalitis, Scouts, Hiplito Meja, James Blunt and Buuel
Tourist Guide, Sophie Turner, Charlotte Church, Arturo Fernndez
Day of the Cat and the Whale, Rihanna, Cindy Crawford, Hilario Pino
Benicio del Toro, Luis Piedrahita, Dani Martn, and Eloy Azorn
Isabel Preysler, Matt Dillon, Anne Igartiburu, John Travolta and Asperger’s Da
Ed Sheeran, Marc Márquez, Vicente Fernández and Responsible Gaming
Impossible loves, Valentino Rossi, Diego Godin, and Fernando Esteso
Childhood Cancer Day, Javier Fesser, Matt Groening and Selita Ebanks
San Valentn, Amor, ngel di María, Mayra Gómez Kemp, gas station
Radio Day, Robbie Williams, Bibiana Fernndez and El Rubius
Day of the Soldier Children, Joaqun Sabina, Josh Brolin, Charles Darwin
Medical Woman’s Day, Jennifer Aniston, Aritz Aduriz and Taylor Lautner
Day of Legumes, Nagore Robles, Falcao and Don Omar
Pizza Day, Kiko Rivera, Alejandra Guzmán and David Gallagher
Secure Internet, Gabriel Rufin, Galavora, Enrique Tierno Galvan
Ashton Kutcher, Sergi Roberto, Nerea Rodríguez, and Steve Nash
Genital mutilation, Maxi Iglesias, Axl Rose, Bob Marley and Reagan
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Michael Sheen and Jos Mara Olazbal
Day against Cancer, Toni Kroos, Nairo Quintana and Rosa Benito
Day of the Lawyer, Sara Carbonero, Mara Jimnez, Daddy Yankee
Groundhog Day, Brbara Rey, Shakira and Piqu and Macarena Gomez
Chinese Year of the Tiger, Day of the Greyhound, Pablo Casado and Harry Styles
JANUARY 2022
Day of the Magician, Luis del Olmo, Justin Timberlake and Juan José Mills
Non-Violence, King Felipe, Carlos Latre, Phil Collins and Christian Bale
…see posts from other months


Source link

About James

Check Also

Manager of Raulín Rosendo makes clarification about his health

The sauce boat Dominican living in the United States, Raulin Rosendois under observation and evolved …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved