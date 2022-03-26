Climate Day, Pedrojota Ramrez, Larry Page and Keira Knightley

The proper names of March 26 infocus on the names ofandand in that of

world climate day

ephemeris

On a day like today, in 1827 the German composer died Ludwig van Beethoven; in 1899 the German archaeologist Robert Koldewey discover the walls of ancient Babylon; in 1971 Bangladeshi becomes independent of Pakistan; in 1979 Sadat and Begin they sign in Washington the Peace Treaty between Egypt and Israel; in 1995 the Europe without borders for seven EU countries (schengen area).

character of the day

Julia Alvarez (March 26, 1950), American poet, novelist, and essayist of Dominican origin. Author of In the time of the butterflies.

your sentences

“As an immigrant, it is very important not to lose the history of what we were and what we are on the way to a new culture or language. If we lose it, then we lose ourselves.”

The co-founder of Google was also born on March 26 Larry Page (1973), American politics Nancy Pelosi (1940), German writer Patrick Susskind(1949), American writer tennessee williams(1911-1983), Spanish journalist director of The world Pedrojota Ramirez (1952), President of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas (1935), American actor james caan (1940), American writer Erica Jon (1942), American singer Diana Ross (1944), Spanish actress Amparo Larranaga (1963), Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor (1984) and British actress Keira Knightley (1985).







saints of the day

Braulioname of Germanic origin meaning “fire, sword”.



Keyname of Latin origin that means “piece of meat”.







As a Roman would say…

Of nihilo nihil.

Nothing can come out of nothing.



Lucretius (99 – 55 BC)







The joke

– Honey, I think your thing with television is already pure addiction.

– Because?

– You just tried to silence the children with the remote control…









graffiti

Don’t fight to live

live to fight







Saying

Do not be afraid of the caricortado but of the one who cut it.

(Puerto Rico)







to read and meditate

Do not forget hospitality, because thanks to it some unknowingly hosted angels.



Hebrews, 13,2

Even if washed with rose water,

garlic does not lose its smell.



indian proverb

Today’s egg is better than tomorrow’s chicken.



Arabic proverb

