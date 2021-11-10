Climate, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi’s message to Greta Thunberg: “Blah Blah is democracy”

“Democracy is made of blah blah blah, democratic processes take place by talking about it. Not everyone is convinced to change. In a democratic spirit, the processes go through bla bla bla ”. Thus the CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, he answered to a question in the context of the event “The alphabet of the future” which took place in Turin. Descalzi’s reference is to the words of Greta Thunberg. Last September 28th the young Swedish activist said that the commitments of political leaders in terms of combating climate change have so far been only “bla bla bla”. Descalzi’s considerations come while the COP26 conference is underway in Glasgow, Scotland, in which countries from most of the world are trying to develop shared strategies for the containment of global warming. According to various activists and environmental associations, the results of the summit have so far been unsatisfactory.

Eni is the 12th oil company in the world for the quantity of crude oil extracted daily, approximately 1.8 million barrels. It is the 3rd company in the world for quantity of CO2 emissions with a share of 0.59% of the total. Yesterday the Tar of Lazio rejected the oil company’s appeal against the Agcom ruling last January that had condemned it for greenwashing practices (i.e. misleading claims about reducing emissions) and misleading advertising for “Eni Diesel +”, passed off as “green”. Eni will have to pay a fine of 5 million euros. Greenwashing allegations have also been leveled at the company by Greenpeace in relation to some reforestation projects.