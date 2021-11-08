Climate, farmers and fishermen of the agricultural market sound the alarm to the great of the earth: “Enough profit, let’s take care of the planet”
“To the leaders gathered in the Cop26 we ask to slow down this industrialized world which is leading us to devastation ”. This is the appeal that the farmers and fishermen of the “cultured” agricultural market Solidando of Milan (organized every first Sunday of the month) launch to the “great of the earth”. In recent years they have experienced the effects of climate change on their skin. “With the change of seasons the bees they are disappearing and other pollinating insects have already disappeared – says the beekeeper Pierangelo Cella – if they disappear who will go to pollinate the plants to have the fruits to eat “. Next to him, the farmer Stefano Pietta tells how hurricanes and water bombs have become routine events while the Argentario fisherman Alessandro Babbanini explains how the fish are suffering from the warming of the seas. “They need to stop thinking about profit and start worrying about our planet.”
