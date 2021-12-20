Climate from Black Monday, the stop to the US maxi plan and the Chinese rate cut sink the stock exchanges

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The stop to the maxi infrastructural plan of the American president Joe Biden and the decision of the Chinese central bank to cut the “loan prime rate”, which many observers interpret as a response to a more marked slowdown in the economy than expected, sink the European stock markets, which confirm the climate since Monday that has already penalized the Asian stock exchanges. The “no” announced by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to the “Build back better” plan of about 2 trillion dollars has in fact canceled at the moment any possibility of approval, removing from the table a factor that the market had hailed as a fundamental element to support the recovery post Covid.

Tokyo lost more than 2%, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index at a 13-month low. In Europe, the Piazza Affari FTSE MIB is in sharp decline along with the other main lists. Among the Milanese stocks with the highest capitalization, above par is only Diasorin, who takes advantage of the prospect of a new centrality of tests in the strategy to fight Covid. Volatile Telecom Italia, which after opening at the end of the Ftse Mib with a drop of more than 3% now limits the damage. Banks badly, with Mediobanca among the hardest hit stocks.

Spread rises to 130 points, oil thump

Investors are choosing to park liquidity on government bonds, with yields on Treasuries down 1.36%, and on gold, which is nearing its three-week high. The BTp-Bund spread rises to 130 basis points from 127 on Friday, while the Italian ten-year yield is stable at 0.92 per cent.

On the foreign exchange market, the euro fell slightly to 1.1257 dollars from 1.1277 on Friday at the end. The single currency is also worth 127.73 yen (from 128.10), while the dollar / yen ratio is at 113.47 (113.73). The price of oil loses: the January contract of the WTI drops 3.28% to 68.40 dollars a barrel, while the February delivery on Brent slips by 2.79% to 71.47 dollars.

Tokyo down sharply, Nikkei -2.13%

In Tokyo, meanwhile, the lists closed their trading in sharp decline. The Nikkei lost 2.13% to 27,937.81 points, the largest percentage drop since November 26, while the Topix index lost 2.17% to 1,941.33 points. All 33 sector sub-indices also fell, with credit securities performing the worst. “China has cut rates to support the economy, but investors fear that growth has slowed down enough to make this decision necessary,” commented Aizawa Securities analysts. Bad for all Asian stock exchanges: MSCI index Asia Pacific Index fell 1.9% to minis for 13 months.