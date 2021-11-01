Climate: Greta and Rita Pavone’s fridge and another bla bla bla

Success or failure of Draghi? ‘His’ G20 summit in Rome decided that in order to curb global warming, states will have to equalize carbon dioxide emissions “by or near the middle of the century”.

The date of 2050 falls, to which only Europe and the USA remain committed. China and Russia promise 2060, India does not indicate targets.

The usual “blablabla”, as Greta Thunberg accuses? “Unfulfilled hopes”, admits the UN secretary Antonio Guterres. “We have made progress”, US President Joe Biden is satisfied.

As always, the truth lies somewhere in between: “We need to understand the reasons for the emerging countries”, explained Draghi. Providing a concrete example: “China produces half of the world’s steel with coal-fired power plants, the ecological transition is not easy.”

Above all, it is not easy to convince China to reduce its emissions, which represent 30% of the world total. The whole European Union, to say, is only 8%. It is therefore useless to lower our greenhouse gases if we continue to pollute in the rest of the world. USA, Russia and India are responsible for 26%.

“We need a balance between the interests of suppliers and consumers of energy resources,” warns old fox Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister. Translated: Moscow bases its well-being on the export of oil and gas, renewable energies damage it. So solar and wind can wait. Meanwhile, we are increasing your gas bills.

As for India, its one billion and 400 million inhabitants are three times the number of Europeans, but they consume and pollute less than we do. Guilty or virtuous?

In her autobiography written with Emilio Targia, Rita Pavone recalls that the first fridge in the family arrived in 1962. Even Gianni Morandi has just told Maurizio Costanzo that until that date they only had an icebox in Monghidoro.

Here, dear Greta and Prince Charles. What do we say to the billions of Chinese, Indians and Africans who still don’t have a fridge at home? Who for the salvation of the planet must give up this ‘luxury’? And also to the car, and to the air conditioning?

Thirty years ago Europe and the US found it convenient to have the Chinese work for us. We have relocated, so now in China it is produced for us. And it pollutes, just like in Sesto San Giovanni half a century ago. Our GDP, on the other hand, is based on activities with high added value, ‘clean’, light, sustainable, with a low ecological footprint: finance, tourism, art, fashion, food and wine.

In short, let’s make it rich with the emissions of others. So what miracle did Draghi have to perform to “be successful” at the top? Threaten war on China, Russia and India?

The truth is, we are all in the same boat. Indeed, on the same gigantic container ships lined up in the oceans and in Suez to bring us all the goods made in China (with built-in emissions) that brighten our lives. We pay 30 euros for a blender instead of the 100 it would cost us if it were produced here, at zero kilometer.

The Chinese are the novaxes of climate change: a 20% refractory to the vaccine, or to the reduction of greenhouse gases, is enough to prevent the rest of the world from achieving the desired result. Our hope is therefore that Greta and Prince Charles organize the next green demonstration not in Glasgow, but in Beijing.

And maybe we all start talking about overpopulation, the main cause of anthropogenic emissions.