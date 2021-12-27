Climate, NGO; in 2021 disaster damages for over 170 billion dollars

This economic classification then considers the disasters that occurred in rich countries, with more developed and better insured infrastructures, but the NGO recalls that “some of the most devastating extreme weather events of 2021 hit poor countries, which contributed little to the causes of change. climate “and where most of the damage is not insured. In South Sudan, the floods, the economic cost of which has not been quantified, affected about 800,000 people.

The most costly disaster was Storm Ida (which occurred between late August and early September), which caused flooding in New York City for an estimated cost of $ 65 billion. Then the July floods in Germany, Belgium and neighboring countries, with 43 billion dollars in losses, the winter storm Uri in the United States, with cold waves up to Texas, which hit the electricity grid and caused 23 billion in damage. A fourth disaster exceeded $ 10 billion in damage: the flooding of the Chinese province of Henan in July, costing $ 17.6 billion.

Followed by the floods in British Columbia in Canada in November (7.5 billion), the cold spell at the end of April in France (5.6 billion), which devastated prestigious vineyards, and Cyclone Yaas in India and Bangladesh in May.