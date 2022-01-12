Climate (not Covid) is the greatest global threat

AGI – With the world entering the third year of the pandemic, it is not Covid but climate-related risks, growing social fractures and the cyber threat that are at the top of international concerns. This is stated by the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2022. According to the document, which will be on the table of world leaders at the Davos Forum, 5 of the 10 greatest risks to the planet relate to the climate or the environment. The report calls on world leaders to take long-term action by drawing up an agenda for the coming years.

The short-term threats, it says, are in particular extreme weather events, social divisions, humanitarian crises, worsening people’s mental health, but also infectious diseases, the debt crisis and digital inequality. In the medium term, however, we add the lack of action on the climate, the geo-economic comparison, the loss of biodiversity, the inability to guarantee cybersecurity and the damage caused by man to the environment. In the long run, there are geopolitical disputes over natural resources.

In the ranking of risks by severity level, the first place is occupied by the lack of climatic action and the second by violent atmospheric events. In third place is the loss of biodiversity, in fourth the erosion of social cohesion and in fifth the humanitarian crises, that is, those linked to livelihood.

It is only in sixth place, in a ranking of 10 risks, that infectious diseases are found. Nonetheless, the WEF warns that “with the beginning of 2022, Covid-19 and its economic and social consequences continue to pose a threat to the world”. “The inequalities in access to vaccines and the inequalities that these cause on economic recovery – the report continues – risk exacerbating social fractures and geopolitical tensions. In the 52 poorest countries, where 20% of the world population lives, only the 6% of people have been vaccinated so far. “

“By 2024 – it continues – the economies of developing countries (excluding China) will have lost 5.5% of their GDP compared to the growth levels expected before the pandemic, while the advanced economies will have exceeded them by 0.9% and this will widen the global divide by creating tensions within and beyond borders that risk worsening the impact of the pandemic and complicating the coordination necessary to address common challenges, such as those relating to climate, digital security, the sustenance of populations and social cohesion “.

The risk of infectious diseases is followed by human-caused damage to the environment, natural resource crises, debt crises and, finally, geo-economic disputes. The areas of ’emerging risk’ are cybersecurity, competition in space, a disorderly climate transition and migratory pressures.. Each of these issues requires worldwide coordination for effective management.

“Health and economic differences represent social fractures. These are issues that create tensions at a time when collaboration within companies and within the international community is essential to ensure a more equitable and faster global recovery “, explains Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum.

Per Carolina Klint, Head of Risk Management for Europe at Marsh, “As companies recover from the pandemic, they rightly focus their attention on organizational resilience and ESG credentials. With cyber threats now growing more of our ability to eradicate them permanently, it is clear that neither resilience nor governance is possible without credible and sophisticated cyber risk management plans. Likewise, institutions must begin to understand space-related risks, in particular the risk of satellites on which we have become increasingly dependent, in the light of growing geopolitical ambitions and tensions “.

Peter Giger, head of the risk office at insurance company Zurich, believes that the climate crisis remains “the greatest long-term threat facing humanity“.” Failure to act on climate change – he adds – could reduce global GDP by a sixth and the commitments made at COP26 are not yet sufficient to reach the goal of (an increase in temperatures within) 1.5 degrees centigrade. It is not too late for governments and businesses to take action on the risks they face and for an innovative, determined and inclusive transition that protects economies and people. ”

For Italy, the greatest risks are debt and the climate

The lack of action on the climate and the public debt crisis are the first two risks facing Italy. Immediately after, again according to the interviewees, are the extreme weather events, the “geopoliticization” of strategic resources and, finally, digital inequalities.

In France, on the other hand, the interviewees indicated the erosion of social cohesion as the first risk for their country. In second place they indicated the debt crisis of large economies and the “geopoliticization” of strategic resources, then the lack of action on the climate and the absence of measures to guarantee cybersecurity.

The survey on the perception of risks in Germany gave the following result: in the first place the lack of action on the climate, followed by the erosion of social cohesion and then by the concentration of digital power. In fourth place is the debt crisis in the main economies and, finally, the fracture of interstate relations and the geopoliticization of strategic resources. In Israel, the first perceived risk is that of terrorist attacks, while in the United Kingdom it is the lack of measures capable of guaranteeing cybersecurity and in the US it is the explosion of speculative bubbles in large economies.