Climate, the Arctic began to warm up in the early 1900s, “much earlier than we thought” – The study by Italian researchers

The first signature is that of Tommaso Tesi, researchers of the Institute of Polar Sciences at the Cnr of Bologna. And then again there is that of Francesco Muschitiello, of the Department of Geography of Cambridge and again Stefano Miserocchi, also of the Cnr and still other signatures of Italian researchers. They are the authors of Rapid Atlantification along the Fram Strait at the beginning of the 20th century, an article published in the journal Science that could change the way we know our planet’s climate history. The study explains that since the beginning of the ‘900 Arctic water temperatures have risen by two degrees. A worrying fact, given that until now the most used models in the scientific field predicted an increase in Arctic temperatures that began after the first decades of the last century.

To better explain the phenomenon was Francesco Muschitiello who issued a series of statements to the Cnn: «The Arctic Ocean has been warming for much longer than we previously thought. And this is disturbing for many reasons, especially since the climate models we use to make projections on future climate change did not foresee these data ». Rong Zhang, a US researcher who works at Noaa’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, also confirmed these theses: “It is important to understand the cause of this rapid atlasification, as well as the discrepancies between the simulations of the model and the reconstructions we know now.” By atlantification we mean the process of infiltration of the waters of the Atlantic Ocean into the currents of the Arctic.

Sediment analyzes to reconstruct the history of the sea

To arrive at the results of the study, the researchers analyzed marine sediments collected from the Strait of Fram, a stretch of sea that separates the Svalbard Islands from Greenland. These sediments are natural registers, capable of retaining information on climate change for centuries. Here the researchers saw that the water temperature remained at the same levels until 20th century: here it began to rise suddenly to today’s levels. For Muschitello it is not yet clear what role man played in these phenomena: «We are talking about the early years of 1900, and we’ve already supercharged the atmosphere with carbon dioxide since then. It is possible that the Arctic Ocean is more sensitive to greenhouse gases than previously thought. ”

