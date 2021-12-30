Climate, there are those who want to build a black box of the Earth that records the data on the crisis

Human evolution can somewhat be compared to a trip by plane. And as if we were really on an airplane, someone thought that at this point of the journey it would be useful to have one black box. She was nominated Earth’s Black Box but in reality, more than the fate of the Earth, the instrument will be dedicated to monitor our fate on the planet: an appliance indestructible which will record every step we take towards climate catastrophe. The “box” is a vault of 10 square meters with steel walls about 8 centimeters thick. It will see the light in the middle of next year on the island of Tasmania, south of Australia.

Why build an Earth black box?

“If civilization crashes, this box will survive with a completely objective data story”Says Jim Curtis, executive creative director of Clemenger Bbdo, the Australian advertising agency that devised the project together with a group of researchers fromUniversity of Tasmania. The Earth Black Box was born with two objectives: to launch a alarm bell on the impacts of climate change and leave future generations a report based on scientific data And newspaper articles referenced how things went if human evolution were to collapse. “I’m on the plane – adds Curtis – and I don’t want it to crash “. But the course must be changed to avoid the most serious damage resulting from climate change.

At the last COP 26 in Glasgow, an average of global temperature growth between now and 2100 was estimated above 2.7 degrees, while the objective of the Paris agreements refers to a bar never higher than 2 degrees. Also due to this meager finding following COP 26, Australian researchers and creatives have decided to complete their project. Time is being wasted, and meanwhile the Earth is burning more and more. And Oceania is one of the continents that more will suffer from rising temperaturesThe fires of 2019 and 2020 in Australia, which cleared 3 million hectares and killed almost half a billion animals, bear witness to this, among other things.

The COP26 Glasgow climate agreements explained in 10 points The blitz of India and China to water down the stop to coal. The 100 billion in aid to least developed countries postponed to 2023. The start of the carbon market: this is what has been decided in Scotland, with so many stomach ache Read the article

How does the Earth’s Black Box work?

Earth’s black box will be powered by power solar And thermal. The intergenerational container is designed to be indestructible. The black box was also installed in Tasmania for the relative geopolitical tranquility of the area and was designed for withstand all kinds of natural disasters.

The goal is to create a data store, like the temperatures on the surface of land and seas, the amount of gas greenhouse effect present in the earth’s atmosphere, the degree of acidification of the oceans. Not only environmental data: the survey really intends to be the chronicle of the steps towards (or against) a sustainable development of our species on the planet. For which, among other elements, the black box will also register evolution demographic world, the consumption from power and the institutional decisions at national and international level. A long-term record of what good or bad will be decided by our governments on how to tackle the climate crisis.

Russia blocked a UN Security Council resolution on climate change Led by Ireland and Niger, the proposal called for the role of the climate change in the increase of tensions and social conflicts Read the article

Inside the box roughly the size of a bus will be stored hard drives powered by solar panels: at present, they have the ability to gather information for approx 50 years. But those responsible are studying ways to rto make storage levels more efficient to memorize “data for hundreds, if not thousands of years “. The recognition of these complex data on very heterogeneous thematic areas will take place through the work of an algorithm that will select official information, journalistic articles, posts published on social networks or scientific publications.

Need a Black Box of the Planet?

At the moment the expected costs of the project are not known, which has yet to be approved by the local community: the organizers are confident, also because they say that the monolith will bring tourism. But since what is physical can be replicated online, the Earth’s Black Box is in any case already active: the plant is already recording. What exactly? The creators of the project said they will show online the data collected after the launch of the project.

Really the black box can be a incentive to push the policy towards more effective actions? Difficult: Collecting data won’t save the world. But the initiative in Tanzania brings attention to the urgency of the climate crisis.

“When people know they are registered, it has an influence on what they do and say”said Jonathan Kneebone, co-founder of the Glue Society art collective, involved in the project

In a recent study, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) denounced today’s limitation of communication on climate change: scientists use unfamiliar and excessively technical language when they talk about climate change and sustainability. The proposal of the Earth’s Black Box is certainly a demonstrative gesture, but it also has the advantage of creating a collection of useful information for future generations. Above all, the black box is something that intrigues, makes you think e capture attention for a moment, opening a glimmer of the future. It is not a trivial matter.