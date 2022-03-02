Climate threat on human well-being and the health of the planet is unequivocal

MADRID – Somewhat later than expected due to the pandemic, Working Group II of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has approved the report Climate change 2022: impacts, adaptation and vulnerabilityhis contribution to the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report.

As usual, for seven years, more than 300 lead authors, numerous contributing authors, and hundreds of expert reviewers have worked to provide us with the best summary of how climate change is affecting everyone on planet Earth. The messages, although planned, could not be more devastating and, no, it is not alarmism, it is what we know at this time.

In 2007, Working Group I (in charge of the physical bases of the climate) already concluded in its Fourth Report that “the warming of the climate system is unequivocal”, which was later ratified in the Fifth Report, in 2013.

Now, the conclusions of Group II of this round go for the first time to use that same terminology for natural and human systems:

“The accumulated scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet.”

We have gone from finding important changes related to climate change in the Fourth Report, to generalized impacts in the Fifth, to saying now, in the Sixth, that the impacts on the health of the planet and the well-being of all are already unequivocal. And this has happened with a warming of just 1.1 °C.

Why does the alarm level of messages increase?

The reasons that lead the IPCC to increase the alarm level of its message are multiple. The observed climate change is already causing innumerable disruptions in the Earth system, affecting millions of people. It is a consequence, among others, of the increase in extreme weather episodes.

Recent attribution techniques, that is, attributing a cause (climate change) to an effect (extreme episodes and their impacts) are showing that many of these are due in part to the new climate.

In other words, the probability that they would have occurred in the past was lower than it is now, or, in some cases, not likely. For example, the Tokyo heat wave in 2020 cannot be reproduced by climate models if greenhouse gases are not included.

The damage caused by global warming is, in some cases, irreversible. For example, the ice lost from the glaciers settled on land is not going to return, nor is the sea level going to drop.

The rise in sea level is having disastrous consequences on coastal areas, where almost 40% of the human population lives. These areas are seeing more frequent flooding.

On the other hand, there have been widespread tree mortality events, fires of unknown magnitude, coral die-offs on an unimaginable scale, and multiple local extinctions.

There is underway a quiet global migration of species towards the poles or towards the mountains in search of the climate they have lost where they lived before. It is as if the Pied Piper of Hamelin had set in motion a plan to lead the planet’s species to cooler places.

Extreme heat events have taken place in all regions of the world, claiming thousands of lives. Nearly half of the human population experiences water shortages, some of which is caused by climate change. This will prevent achieving the Millennium Goals of “zero hunger” and “water for all”. Climate change is already contributing to humanitarian crises in Asia, Africa and Central America.

Society, victim and executioner

The risks derived from the climate are due to its dangers, but in the generation of the risk and the disaster, factors that are not climatic intervene. Society, with its social and economic model or its ability to manage risks, among others, contributes to exposure and vulnerability, the two factors that, when they interact with climate danger, generate risk and its impacts.

Exposure and vulnerability are mostly social constructs, so, in the end, the risks end up being children of our action. Inequity, marginalization, pockets of vulnerable people that exist in all societies, including the most egalitarian, interact with anthropogenic climate change to increase their threats to society.

This has been the case and will continue to be so in the future if we maintain a development model that exalts inequality, the excess of those who have so much, compared to those who do not even have food. The risks of climate change increase as social inequality, inequity, inequality of opportunity, and segregation by race, ethnicity, or gender increase.

Children, the elderly and women, particularly girls, are more vulnerable. Climate change hits hardest where society is weakest, least structured, least resilient, least human.

Impacts that multiply

Over the next two decades, we face increasing risks from the 1.5°C of warming that is now unavoidable. The impacts are becoming increasingly complex due to the interaction and cascading effects of multiple extreme events.

Beyond the next two decades, the impacts will be many times greater than what we are already experiencing, depending on the level of warming. In fact, every small increase in global temperature above 1.5°C implies discernible increases in its impacts. For example, if 90% of species face extinction risks for a warming of 1.5°C, that risk would be multiplied if we got to 3°C, which is the approximate path we are currently following.

Climate change will continue to undermine the food security of millions of people. With a warming of 2 °C this security will be compromised in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, Central America or small island countries, with a certain risk of malnutrition. Globally, one billion people living in low-lying coastal areas may be affected by rising sea levels.

Action and adaptation

Although adaptation to climate change is underway, in most countries it has not gone beyond the preparation phase. The gap between what needs to be done and what is being done remains desperately wide, and at the current pace of implementation it will only widen.

In every sector, in every region, there are effective adaptation options that can reduce or minimize the damage from climate change. However, the ability to decrease it decreases with heating. In other words, the hotter we get, the less options there are to minimize its impacts.

Measures can be put in place to reduce inputs and be less dependent on items that may become scarce. Excess consumption and diet type, with its high demands on land and water for meat and dairy products, means competition for land and water, reducing options to manage scarcity.

Having robust, universal health systems with early warning systems for diseases or other risks to human health is one of those “win-win” measures that will help us tackle climate change.

The IPCC also tells us that “any further delay in global concerted action will miss the brief and rapidly closing window to ensure a livable future.”

In other words, there is time to act and avoid major impacts, but it is short, very short. We must increase the ambition to stop warming and make greenhouse gas emissions begin to decline now, not to reduce their rate of increase, but to decrease effectively.

Having a healthy planet is critical to be able to enter sustainable development trends that are resilient to our excesses. It is time to think that without a healthy planet we will all suffer. We have to free a part of the planet from the extreme pressure to which we are subjecting it.

Until now, we protect less than 15% of the land, 18% of inland water systems and 8% of the ocean. Improving our planetary resilience requires protecting no less than 30-50% of land, freshwater and ocean systems. We must reverse a trend that is leading us to disaster, and we must do so in order to live better.

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

EV: EG