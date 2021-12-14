World

Climate, UN certifies records of 38 degrees in the Arctic

“This new Arctic record is part of a series of alarming remarks on the changing climate, “said Taalas. In 2020 there was also a new temperature record (18.3 ° C) for the continent Antarctic“.

Average temperatures over Arctic Siberia they reached 10 ° C above normal for much of the summer of last year, fueling devastating fires and causing massive loss of sea ice. The Arctic is among the most climate-prone regions and is warming more than twice the global average.

Investigators from the World Meteorological Organization are verifying the 54.4 ° C peak recorded in both 2020 and 2021 in the hottest place in the world, Death Valley in California, and to certify a new European temperature record of 48.8 ° C reported in Sicily this summer.


