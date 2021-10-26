Climate. UN, new greenhouse gas record. We are off track, preventing further devastating effects

– Advertisement –

AgenPress – “Carbon dioxide levels are at record levels. In the seminal 1967 work of the recent Nobel Prize in Physics, Syukuro Manabe, the authors have imposed a “high” carbon dioxide value of 600 ppmv but now this world does not seem so far from the 413 ppmv recorded in 2020.

“Methane levels are also rising alarmingly and emissions are accelerating. The increase from 2019 to 2020 was higher than that of the previous year and higher than the average annual growth rate of the last decade. If we are to prevent further devastating effects of climate change, COP26 must clearly focus not only on reducing carbon dioxide emissions, but also on reducing other greenhouse gases ”.

“Greenhouse gas measurements are like skidding in a car accident. The disaster is getting closer and closer but you can’t stop it. You can clearly see the crash in front of you and all you can do is howl. Around the world, the US NOAA network and colleagues from the UN Global Atmosphere Watch continue their careful measurement work, and reports deteriorate each year. Carbon dioxide continues to rise, despite the pandemic, ”said il Professor Euan Nisbet, Greenhouse Gas Group, Royal Holloway.

“Nitrous oxide, laughing gas – the forgotten nightmare gas – rises sharply, even as our cream cakes are carelessly inflated and our streets are littered with small abandoned steel gas cylinders. Of particular concern is the extreme growth of methane – the strongest growth in the measurement record, suggesting that strong feedback may be at work. the heating that powers the heating. The world must thank NOAA and the UN for these patient reports ”.

The amount of Co2 in the atmosphere has exceeded the milestone of 400 parts per million in 2015, recalls the general secretary of the OM, noting that “Just five years later, it exceeded 413 ppm. This is more than just a chemical formula and figures on a graph. It has major negative repercussions for our daily life and well-being, for the state of our planet and for the future of our children and grandchildren, “said the general secretary of the OM, Petteri Taalas, warning:” We are really off track “.

“Carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere for centuries and in the ocean even longer – Taalas explained – The last time the Earth experienced a similar concentration of Co2 it was 3-5 million years ago when the temperature was 2-3 degrees centigrade warmer and the sea level was 10-20 meters higher than now. But then there weren’t 7.8 billion people, ”said prof. Taalas.

“Many countries – he continued – are now setting carbon neutral targets and it is hoped that COP26 will see a substantial increase in commitments. But we must transform our commitment into actions that will impact the gases that cause climate change. We need to review our industrial, energy and transportation systems and the whole lifestyle. The necessary modifications are economically accessible and technically possible. There is no time to lose”.