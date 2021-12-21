Climate warming accelerates the melting of Himalayan glaciers: 40% reduction of the total surface

A study conducted by the English magazine Scientific Reports and coordinated byUniversity of Leeds indicates that the glaciers ofHimalaya they are melting at record speed, with a rhythm ten times higher than that of the last few centuries. This dissolution led to the reduction of the 40 percent of the surface of the 15,000 glaciers present in the region. The mountain range ofHimalaya represents the third largest ice reserve in the world, after theAntarctic (south pole) and theArctic (north pole), so much so that it is considered the “third Polo shirt“. Its glaciers feed the region’s great rivers, such as the Brahmaputra, the Ganges and theIndo, along which they live hundreds of millions of people.

Read Also Climate, new temperature record in the Arctic: 38 degrees recorded in Siberia. “Alarm signal, the two poles never so hot”

The research analyzed the evolution of almost 15 thousand large and small glaciers that populate the region: thanks to satellite images and historical data, researchers have reconstructed its history starting from the so-called Little Ice Age started about 600 years ago, up to the present day. As a result, the icy surfaces as a whole passed from 28 thousand square kilometers to 19 thousand, with a reduction of about 40 per cent, equal to an estimated lost volume between 390 and 586 cubic kilometers, which is the equivalent of all ices of Alps, Caucasus and Scandinavia and a quantity of water sufficient to raise the sea level by 1.2mm. “Our data clearly show that the Himalayan glaciers are dispersing at a rate that is at least ten times the average rate of the last few centuries,” reveals one of the research coordinators. Jonathan Carrivick. “This acceleration has only emerged in the last few decades – he added – and coincides with the climate change man-induced “.

Read Also Climate emergency, the Alps change profile: in twenty years over 500 landslides and debris flows

Also in Europe the climate crisis is changing face at Alps. He was born in December 10 in fact the relationship of Legambiente and of the Italian Glaciological Committee (CGI) on the melting of glaciers in the grainiest mountain range of the Old Continent. The study shows that between the 1850 and the 1975 the glaciers of the European Alps have lost about half of their volume; the 25% the remaining amount was lost between 1975 and 2000 and 10-15% in the first 5 years of our century.