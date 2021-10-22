Climate, we are at the red code

THEl August 9 last United Nations Intergovernmental Committee on Climate Change (IPCC) has released the sixth Report on the state of the global climate. The content is not new: it reiterates – like the five previous reports, released in the last thirty years – that global warming is unequivocally caused by human activities and that we are moving towards a future of extreme events, very risky for our society and especially for the younger generations. The substantial difference of this new scientific document lies in the level of alarm and in the urgency of action required of governments: now there is little time if we want to avoid the worst scenario, which would lead to a temperature increase of over four degrees at 2100 with an adjoining rise. of the sea level of about one meter.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, the Portuguese engineer Antonio Guterres, defined the sixth IPCC report “a red code for humanity“. The message of extreme concern from the institutional figure representing all 195 countries of the world was on the front page of some foreign newspapers, but it did not have the resonance it deserved. Yet this summer 2021 showed such and many climatic anomalies to be confirmed once again that we are already in climate change: the average temperature of the planet has in fact already increased by 1.1 degrees in the last century and the sea ​​levelor it is already climbing 3.7mm per year.

At the end of June in Lytton, a small Canadian town in the hinterland of Vancouver, located at the same latitude as Brussels, the thermometer reached 49.6 degrees, an absolute secular record for the whole of Canada. At the beginning of July it was 34 degrees in northern Scandinavia, the highest value in Europe beyond the Arctic Circle, and then in August to Syracuse there was the absolute record of Italian and European heat: 48.8 degrees. Never in two hundred years of national observation had this been achieved. The effect of the heatwave and drought has resulted in disastrous forest fires: thirsty forests turn into dangerous deposits of flammable material and a distraction or malicious act is enough to make them burst indomitable fires: we all have in our eyes the fiery news from California, Turkey, Greece, Sardinia, French Midi, Siberia …

On the flip side, the floods: the unpublished and deadly ones at the beginning of July between Germany and Belgium, the homegrown ones in Como which also flooded George Clooney’s villa. And to finish the season, the hurricanes Henri and Ida that battered the United States.

The list is very partial, but the damage from meteorological disasters – warns the World Meteorological Organization – has increased fivefold in 50 years. But as soon as a couple of days passed, the most important report on the future of humanity has disappeared once again from the radars of paper and television news, from political debates and from discussions in the bar, and we are all back to doing what we did before. Which unfortunately is precisely what causes climate change.