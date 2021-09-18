Climate Week 2021: 5 Italian green influencers to follow

Camilla Mendini, aka Carotilla, from Verona with studies in Milan in communication design, now lives in Florida, is a mother of two children, and has been talking about sustainability since 2016. “I moved to NY in 2015 to follow my husband. At the beginning the idea was to tell the life of an expat in America, then my sensitivity slowly led me towards sustainable fashion. I had seen a documentary, The True Cost, on the real price behind the tag: it opened my eyes “. Camilla does some research on the Internet, realizes that nobody talks about it in Italy, and decides to start doing it herself, from her YouTube channel. From there her interest starts, as a consumer and also as a designer: the Amorilla brand is born «Which is now a bit on standby due to the pandemic. My goal was to create slow fashion, a few but significant collections, from A to Z “. Then, it’s a moment: he explores the problem of plastic, waste, green washing. From Youtube in 2018 he switched to Instagram «And from 2019-2020 the theme of sustainability has exploded. And it’s certainly cool, because there are so many different voices. After 6 years of a sustainable lifestyle, I would define my approach as “imperfect” – which is the leitmotif of my book just released, (Im) perfect Sustainable (ed. Fabbri Editore): to be perfect we shouldn’t have a car, a computer , the mobile phone, we shouldn’t take planes, unthinkable! I think it is better to pursue sustainability with simple and concrete actions to be practiced in everyday life, thus managing, all together, to have less impact on the environment “. Like? “I have launched challenges on social media: such as the # 5minsshower, which the United Nations is also clamoring to do. But it would also be enough just to turn off the water when brushing your teeth or hands. Use solid shampoo. Stop buying disposable cottons and prefer washable cottons. Sustainability is so transversal that it can be applied to any lifestyle “. But not only: “It’s the job of the future. And companies that fail to keep up with the times will become obsolete. Even in fashion, there will be precise rules: more transparency, even in the supply chain. My dream is to continue spreading sustainability on social media, from my Instagram @carotilla_ and from my website carotilla.com. By offering more people possible sustainable alternatives ».

A project, a profile, a person or a reality in which you believe and which you recommend to follow:

Loading... Advertisements

“Fashion revolution. https://www.instagram.com/fash_rev/ Non-profit organization that after the Rana Plaza incident in 2013 asks for more transparency from fashion brands. Marina Spadafora and Orsola de Castro are the Italian champions of this winning project ».

Silvia Stella Osella – @silviastella_