Climbers, the secret abs exercise for a flat stomach

The

climbers, or mountain climbersis the star exercise to work both the central area of ​​the abdomen and

the obliques, the great forgotten of sports routines. But it is that in addition, this exercise also works the

legsin addition to providing the benefits of an exercise

cardiovascularboth in burning

fats as in improving the work of our heart and our lungs.

But it is that in addition to being an exercise

very completeit is also very easy to do, you do not need any type of

equipment except your own body (and maybe a mat) and you can do it at home, so it’s very easy to slip into any

workout routine.

As we have mentioned before, one of the main

Benefits of the climbers is that they work the device

cardiovascular. And if, in addition, we increase the

speed and we touch the knees with the elbow alternating the movements of the legs, this work is increased, also combining it with the benefits of

static iron and those of those exercises that focus on the

obliques.

But it is also a perfect exercise to help you

lose weight, since they act as an important cardioaccelerator. This has a very large impact at the

metabolicwhich helps the body to burn many

calories during and after exercise, thanks to the lack of

oxygen that you get with your practice.

How to correctly perform climbers or mountain climbers



To do them properly

correctyou must put yourself in a position of

High griddle arms completely straight and directly below the shoulders, with the body forming

a straight line from shoulders to ankles. She then lifts one foot off the ground and carries the

knee towards the chest, keeping the body straight, returning to the starting position and

repeating the same movement with the other leg.

Woman prepared to perform climbers.

To maximize your

Benefitsyou should keep your head in line with your back, which should be quite straight, and tighten your

ABS to maintain posture and better work the area. It’s the only way to avoid hurting yourself in the

lumbar and tone all

muscles involved in the movement.

The mountain climbers within the training routine



The

climbers They are the star exercise of interval training, also known as

HIIT. Of course, depending on your physical state, you will have to introduce them in one way or another, so as not to overload your body and end up having

injuries. Remember that not by running more, you will arrive before. Thus, depending on your physical condition you can perform these

routines:

– Beginner level: perform sets of 20 seconds of work with up to 60-80 seconds of rest for a total of three or four sets.

– Intermediate level: perform sets of 30 seconds of work with a minute of recovery for a total of four to six sets.

– Advanced level: do sets of one minute of work for 30 seconds of rest, for a total of three to five sets.

Ultimately, the

mountain climber are an important tool to use in training if we want to

lose weight and tone up especially the abs and lower body. Of course, make sure you are doing them the right way to take advantage of all their

Benefits without injuring you.