Clinic of Doctor Lamah, aesthetic medicine treatments with natural results

The aesthetic medicine It is an area of ​​health that is gaining more prominence every day. These types of treatments not only help improve our body and our face, but they influence our mood and mental health, providing greater well-being. Also, thanks to the technological advancestoday we have aesthetic medicine treatments with very natural results.

With more than 15 years of experience, the Dr. Lamah Clinic is a benchmark in Zaragoza for body care, with a new center on Mariano Royo Urieta street which includes three cabinets specialized in state-of-the-art facial and body treatments, in addition to a specialized unit in aesthetic medicine. Dr. Mery Lamah explains what they consist of and how their treatments help take care of our health.

What is aesthetic medicine?

Aesthetic medicine is an area of ​​Health Sciences that deals with the treatment of pathologies or dermocosmetic conditionshow can they be spots, acne, scars, wrinkles, etc.. This discipline includes a wide set of facial and body aesthetic medicine treatmentsfrom remodeling to rejuvenation.





Unlike cosmetic surgery, it is about non-invasive, simple and painless therapieswhich do not require hospitalization. For a treatment to be successful, it is essential to go to aesthetic medicine specialists like Dr. Lamah, to make an individualized diagnosis and offer the best solution in each case.

Benefits of aesthetic medicine

Dr. Mary Lamah has a dilated experience and training in the field of aesthetic medicine, and currently combines the care work with the teaching. As he explains, “the communication between doctor and patient, and the clarity and honesty in diagnosisare fundamental values ​​to achieve natural results and the healthiest appearance in therapies”.

Among the benefits provided by aesthetic medicine treatments with natural results, points out the improvement in the appearance of our face and other parts of the body, increasing self-esteem and confidence of those who submit to them. “Must standardize aesthetic medicine since it supposes a very important improvement of our physical and mental health, not only of the appearance”, assures the specialist.

The most requested treatments

At Dr. Lamah’s Clinic, the most innovative treatments with the most advanced technologysuch as hydrafacial, medical Indiba, LPG, cavitation, pulsed light, BT plasma, phototherapy, carboxytherapy, vascular laser or electrostimulation.





One of the most notable innovations in Dr. Lamah’s new center is the so-called indibaa painless and safe treatment, capable of reducing fat, reaffirming, rejuvenating and repairing the body before surgery.

Furthermore, among the most popular treatments of the clinic are:

Botox: Botox application in aesthetic medicine is indicated for wrinkles of expression.

Botox application in aesthetic medicine is indicated for wrinkles of expression. Tensioning wires: It is a non-intrusive, safe, painless technique with immediate results in skin tightening.

It is a non-intrusive, safe, painless technique with immediate results in skin tightening. HydraFacial: uses an exclusive patented Vortex-Fusion system to exfoliate, extract impurities and hydrate the skin.

uses an exclusive patented Vortex-Fusion system to exfoliate, extract impurities and hydrate the skin. Lanluma (buttocks): stimulates the formation of natural collagen and gently enhances the curves and contours of the body.

stimulates the formation of natural collagen and gently enhances the curves and contours of the body. Nithia (equine collagen): treatment indicated for the stimulation of the regeneration of the connective tissue of the dermis.

treatment indicated for the stimulation of the regeneration of the connective tissue of the dermis. SkinPen® Precision: treatment of acne scars, wrinkles or dyschromia problems, rejuvenating the skin.





Good nutrition, the ideal complement

In addition to aesthetic medicine, nutrition plays a fundamental role in caring for our body and our health. This science focuses on the study of metabolism and the relationship between diet and health. Among the services offered by Dr. Lamah’s Clinic are a nutritional consultationbased on the patient’s blood group.

“In the nutritional consultation we carry out an evaluation of the patient’s condition and, according to the results, we carry out an adequate feeding plan for maintain or improve people’s health status and achieve fitness goals”explains the expert.





Before making a aesthetic medical treatment There are many questions that patients ask. “Mostly they show concern about the result, duration, allergies, effects and adverse reactions”, explains Dr. Mery Lamah. That is why it is important to trust in professionals and specialized centers where they attend to all your doubts and queries.

