Clínica Las Américas warned about emergency care that already exceeds 110% | Antioch

The Clínica de Las Américas reported that emergency care at its headquarters on 80 currently has an occupancy rate of over 110%. as a result of the damming in the health services that were not provided due to the contingency of the COVID-19 .

It is for this reason that the Clínica Las Américas reported that, for care in the emergency and emergency servicesa classification system is always applied according to the patient’s health conditions and that, given the occupancy levels, they are only attending highly complex emergencies.

In this regard, Dr. Luis Gabriel Caicedo, Director, doctor of the emergency units of Clínica Las Américas, He explained that they have not been oblivious to the reality of health care congestion that is occurring in the city and therefore they are making every effort to have more personnel.

“We are also working on our care process, reinforcing the medical and nursing staff, to try to guarantee that flow and attend to the new patients who are arriving at the institution in a timely manner,” said Caicedo.

For moderate or minor emergencies, the clinic recommends that the community request a priority consultation from their respective EPS or go to Clínica Las Américas, south office, in the municipality of Envigado.

Besides, The El Rosario Clinic confirmed that mental illness in adults and adolescents is worrying and is causing long stays in the emergency services.

“The rotation of beds has become very difficult, since patients arrive spontaneously, for example, due to road accidents, and on many occasions, we do not have beds to attend to these patients due to occupancy rates close to 100%. We call on the community to have a little patience, “said Andrés Trujillo Zea, general director of the CES Clinic.

And it is that According to the latest report from the Medellín Health Secretariat on the occupation of emergencies, the city currently stands at 90% in this item.

