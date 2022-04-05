Clinical front against breast cancer in Puerto Rico

The process of identifying cancer has many allies, which is why women should always be palpated.

The Pink Team: Dr. Carlos González, radiologist specializing in breast imaging, Dr. Diana Avilés, plastic and reconstructive breast surgeon, Dr. Elba Torres Matudan, pathologist director of Breast Pathology at Puerto Rico Pathology, Dr. Bolívar Arboleda, Mastologist surgeon and Dr. Pedro Solivan, oncologist hematologist.

The Pink day year after year is present to the cancer patients and survivors breast cancer and it is for them that information campaigns are becoming more valuable, because timely diagnosis has a remedy.

This was confirmed by the panel of experts who accompanied the initiative of Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico and Medicine and Public Health to present part of the specialties that accompany the patient in her treatment and recovery process.

This panel was made up of Dr. Carlos González, radiologist specializing in breast imaging, Dr. Diana Avilés, plastic and reconstructive breast surgeon, Dr. Elba Torres Matudan, pathologist director of Breast Pathology at Puerto Rico Pathology, Dr. Bolívar Arboleda, Mastologist surgeon and Dr. Pedro Solivan, oncologist hematologist.

The experts explained the detailed process that a patient must go through for a proper diagnosis with the treatment required according to her body, an element that these health professionals take into account when offering the best medical service.

When the woman begins the process in which she finds an anomaly, she must first go to the radiologist, who is in charge of early detection and diagnosis of the disease.

“We are looking for all those lesions suspicious for malignancy, confirm that it is breast cancer through a biopsy, which is a minimally invasive procedure. We are the ones in charge of breaking the news for the first time to the patient“, indicated Dr. Carlos González.

Then, the patient You must go to the pathologist, who is in charge of examining, handling and studying the malignant tissue found in the breast, which is a process which can take several hours, admitted Dr. Elba Torres, who pointed out that she always has in mind each woman who is waiting for the result.

“If it comes out positive, it goes to another series of studies where it will be determined how to treat the patient. The role of the pathologist is paramount, because it depends on us that this chain can continue,” Torres explained.

The diagnosis is made by the oncologist, who is the one who must reveal to the patient what happens, and guide her to know with exactly what type of tumor you have in your body, because it is vital that the patient and his family understand that all the information must be obtained in order to know how the entire sequence of this process will be, added Dr. Pedro Solivan.

“It is important to know if it is an amplification of a gene that we have in order to develop our body, although we have many genes, some can mutate or change and that makes that cell predisposed to divide more or have the possibility of not dying. Those characteristics are the ones that we now have the tools to be able to treat or divide or block those receptors (genetic changes) and they are the ones that destroy that tumor in any part of the body where it is”, explained Solivan

Additionally, he added that cancer that is invasive has characteristics of how it accelerates and feeds, whether it is by a hormonal line or by a more genetic line, because cancer has to learn and get ready against the body and that is why it spreads. , indicated the expert hematologist oncologist.

Multidisciplinary team in attention to the patient

Regarding the importance of multiple disciplines in the recovery process, Dr. Bolívar Arboleda was emphatic in pointing out that everyone has a fundamental role in the life of the woman and her family, since everyone has to contribute to make the decision regarding the treatment.

“We meet to discuss the new cases and create strategies on how we are going to treat the patient depending on the characteristics of the tumor and the person. The decision is made if it is better to give him chemotherapy before surgery, that is, neoadjuvant therapy,” Arboleda said.

The specialist indicated that in most early cases the initial treatment is surgery, “and the pathologist intervenes there, who once again does a series of studies to find out if this patient requires chemotherapy.”

The breast cancer surgeon added that not all patients with breast cancer need chemotherapy, since today the doctors have to decide which of these patients have a tumor whose characteristics will respond to chemotherapy.

Once the surgery process is completed, the reconstruction can be started at the same time as the mastectomy or reconstructive surgery of the breast where it will result from a deformity, as reported by Dr. Diana Avilés.

“Many times we start the tissue reconstruction with a tissue expander or fissure expander, where we are going to gradually create that breast. The reconstruction process can last up to a year, so it is important to have contact with a plastic surgeon because Indeed, the best way to do it is from the beginning. This process often helps the patient psychologically to be able to see the evolution much more hopefully, “he explained.

The specialist clarified that, if the patient has received radiotherapy before the plastic surgeon, the reconstruction process is a little more complex, so it will require a longer surgery, because it will need a flap of tissue somewhere, since that skin will not expand.

triple negative cancer

Regarding this type of cancer, Dr. Elba Torres specified that this type affects between 10 to 12% of patients and is known as one of the most aggressive cancers.

“Fortunately, today new therapies such as immunomodulators have emerged, where there is a lot of hope,” said Dr. Torres.

For his part, Dr. Solivan added that side effects are few with immunotherapies compared to chemotherapy, they are easy to manage in terms of diffusion.

While Dr. González reported that this cancer can develop in less than six months, they are very aggressive and that is why a mammogram must be done annually to be able to detect these cancers as quickly as possible and thus treat them less aggressively and have a hopeful prognosis for the patient.

Symptoms

The doctors recalled that it is very important to recognize the changes in the breast and armpit area, so they listed the symptoms referred to in the medical literature.

A lump or thickening in the breast that feels different from the surrounding tissue.

Change in size, shape, or appearance of a breast.

Changes in the skin over the breast, such as dimpling.

Recent nipple inversion

Flaking, skin sloughing, crusting, and peeling of the pigmented area of ​​skin around the nipple (areola) or the skin of the breast

Redness or small holes in the skin over your breast, like the skin of an orange.