Clinical Lab News of the Day – Advanced Hematology System Enables Labs to Process 119 Blood Count Results Per Hour – Hematology

Advanced hematology system allows laboratories to process up to 119 blood count results per hour

In Spanish by the LabMedica editorial team

Updated 18 Aug 2023

A complete blood count (CBC) is often ordered in health care to rule out various disorders such as infection, anemia, diseases of the immune system, and blood cancer. Now, the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for an advanced hematology system paves the way for US laboratories to perform CBCs as efficiently as possible.

Abbott (Lake Forest, IL, USA) has received US FDA approval for its state-of-the-art Alinity H-Series hematology system. The system can be seamlessly integrated into existing Alinity laboratory systems established in the US, increasing the capabilities of these laboratories. As a result, hospitals can more easily perform CBCs, one of the most commonly requested tests by patients. The Alinity H-Series system provides several benefits for laboratories, including the ability to process up to 119 CBC results per hour, which is the fastest on the market, and the need for less floor space, which allows for maximizing resources. important for laboratories. and operations.

Image: FDA approved Alinity H-Series laboratory equipment, which enables advanced testing of patients’ blood counts (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

The Alinity H-Series includes the Alinity HQ, an automated blood analyzer, and the Alinity HS, a combined slide and stainer. A key feature of the Alinity Headquarters is its innovative MAPS™ technology that uses light scattering to separate cellular features and better identify different blood cells. With the Alinity H-Series, Abbott now offers one of the most comprehensive laboratory diagnostic systems, offering a wide range of tests for timely and efficient patient care. It will be easy for laboratories and hospitals across the US to incorporate the Alinity H-Series hematology system into their primary operations with minimal effort and training for their staff. This ease of integration is important for laboratories facing time and resource constraints. In the US, the Alinity portfolio now includes the Alinity H-Series (Hematology), Alinity CI (clinical chemistry and immunoassay), Alinity M (Molecular), Alinity S (Transfusion) and Alinity i-STAT Point-of-Care.

“America’s health care systems have experienced significant resource constraints and rapidly changing dynamics following the pandemic,” said Luis Morrone, executive vice president of Abbott’s core diagnostics business. “The Alinity H-Series system, like Alinity’s full suite of products, was developed to transform the way laboratories perform tests so they can focus on their most important mission: providing patient care.”

Related Links:

Abbott