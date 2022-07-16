Clinical neuroanatomy of Multiple Sclerosis: Perspectives and clinical advances

A new drug reduces circulating lymphocytes in Multiple Sclerosis, a disease with an unpredictable course.

The most common adverse events recorded were nasopharyngitis among others. Photo: Shutterstock.

The multiple sclerosis It is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system more frequently in individuals between 20 and 50 years of age, being the main cause of disability.

His clinical picture includes acute neurological pictures with subsequent remissions. In certain cases, these can be progressive, until death.

The multiple sclerosis It is a demyelinating, chronic, autoimmune and inflammatory disease. It is the leading cause of non-traumatic neurological disability in young adults.

It is a disease whose course is unpredictable, with a variety of neurological symptoms that include motor, sensory and cerebellar involvement, which makes comprehensive assessment difficult and, sometimes, it may even be inaccurate, although necessary to compare the evolution of patients objectively and assess the effect of treatments in daily practice.

In the clinic, it is more effective to evaluate the patient’s progress by quantifying the number and severity of relapses, as well as changes at the neurological level. Magnetic resonance imaging has not been very well related to the evolution of the patient, especially if standardized techniques are not used, then magnetic resonance imaging is not considered as a clinical follow-up method, but it is in space dissemination, as well as for highlight the acute injuries that cause relapses.

A Promising Drug Among Clinical Breakthroughs

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson has submitted its New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration forponesimod, for the treatment of adults with multiple sclerosis recurrent.

The investigational oral drug is a selective modulator of sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) that functionally inhibits S1P activity and depletes circulating lymphocytes. The drug was also previously submitted to the European Medicines Agency for approval.

The new drug is based on data from the phase 3 OPTIMUM study, a head-to-head trial that examined the safety and efficacy of 20 mg of ponensimod versus 14 mg of teriflunomide (Aubagio) in adults with relapsing MS.

The data, which was presented at the 2019 ECTRIMS annual meeting, showed a 30.5% greater reduction in the annualized relapse rate (ARR) withponesimod treatment compared to teriflunomide at week 108. The relapse rate annualized ratios (ARR) forponesimod and teriflunomide were 0.202 and 0.290, respectively (P = .003).

The investigational treatment also showed positive impacts on secondary endpoints, including fatigue-related symptoms assessed with the Fatigue and Impact Symptom Questionnaire.Multiple sclerosis Recurrent (FSIQ-RMS), a 20-item patient-reported MS-specific outcome measure.

At week 108, the scores suggested statistically significant effects on fatigue symptoms for treatment withponesimod compared with teriflunomide, with a mean difference of -3.57 (P=0.0019).

“Fatigue is one of the most common and debilitating symptoms of MS, and yet it is one of the most difficult to manage and treat,” said Husseini Manji, MD, FRCPC, head of the global neuroscience therapeutic area at Janssen Research. & Development, LLC. it’s a statement.

“We were excited to see an improvement in symptoms related to fatigue as part of the OPTIMUM Phase 3 trial, as we know the profound impact it can have on a person’s daily life. The improvement in fatigue, along with the reduction in ARR shows that ponensimod holds great promise for patients looking for a more targeted treatment option.”

In addition, ponesimod treatment was associated with a 56% reduction in the cumulative number of combined single active lesions (p < 0.001). The most common adverse events recorded were nasopharyngitis, headache, upper respiratory tract infections, and an increase in alanine aminotransferase.

Sources consulted: here and here.