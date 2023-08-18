Clinical study begins for migraine treatment with cannabis oil

The study started two weeks ago and will conclude in about 15 weeks, with results coming at the end of the year. It consists of 30 volunteers of legal age who have signed up for pre-registration. First, studies are done to confirm chronic migraine and once the diagnosis is confirmed, with the patient’s permission, the studies begin.

Participating in the research work are Dr. Carlos Llano, Director of the Center for Research in Translational Medicine (CIMT), Alfredo José Arroyo, Neurologist, Hospital Vera Barros, Ms. Sabrina Amaya, Nurse, Hospital de la Madre y El Niño. And the Vera Barros Hospital team was made up of a pharmacist, Nahuel Maresca, and two biochemists, Ana Luz Bazan and Erika Musella.

Carlos Laino, head of the CIMT, explained that the research begins with patient support and includes making cannabis oil available. “Blood sample is taken for biochemical analysis done at Vera Barros Hospital. While patient follow-up is done alternatively through medical visits and telephone follow-up. The study lasts for 14 weeks in which the patient consumes cannabis and at the end the results and data are analyzed. That is to say, it analyzed whether this type of oil was actually effective in reducing the chronic migraines that these patients who participated in the study had.

In this sense, he highlights that this is the only study of this type that is being carried out in Argentina, approved by ANMAT, and that medical experts in cannabis from Uruguay also participated in the design of the protocol. It should be noted that in Uruguay there are endocannabinoid clinics attended by medical cannabis experts, which is why they have provided valuable information for the development of this project.

“We expect the results to be out by the end of the year. This is quite challenging as there is no precedent in the world, we are working on a cutting edge approach and generating evidence on an important issue internationally, as there are many people hoping for this type of treatment.”

The researcher assured that “if the results are positive, there is a possibility to define and expand the research, and it will be published in an international journal with the support of experts.” Many doctors do not prescribe it because there are no pharmaceutical studies or serious evidence on the subject, so the evidence would encourage doctors to prescribe the medicine as the said study would indicate the working oil and the specific dosage,” he said.