The human body is made up of a set of very complex mechanisms, which are held in great balance. It is easy for this balance to fail a little over the years. For this reason it is very important to always keep yourself under control, especially when you feel some disturbances.

An annoying problem

Some annoyances, rather than internal problems, start from some bad habits. Some people are very fond of high heels. Still, wearing 7 cm heels and having them almost always on your feet could cause quite a few annoyances. It is no coincidence that swelling and heaviness in the feet, but also varicose veins, could be due to this problem. For this reason it is important to wear shoes with correct heels. In addition, there are the clinical examinations to be done at the age of 40 and over, which are very important for health.

Precisely in the field of prevention, Humanitas experts recommend examinations to be done. For both men and women, in every age group there are some highly recommended. You don’t have to wait until you get older to ask for these exams. You can generally start from the age of 40, discussing with your doctor.

Clinical tests to be done at 40, 50 and 60 years old to have iron health and ward off disease

Health checks are especially indicated during seasonal changes, such as during spring and autumn. Men should have a testicle check before the age of 40. Mainly to see if there was a problem with seminoma, the most common testicular cancer. A check on skin moles and blemishes is also desirable.

Between 40 and 50 years, in addition to previous exams, it would be better to keep the colon under control. A colonoscopy would be desirable, especially if there were cases in the family. The prostate should also be monitored every two years. We add the cardiovascular system tests, to see if everything is in the right condition.

After the age of 60, health needs to be monitored more. It increases the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Checks for the woman

For the female population, before the age of 12, it would be advisable to carry out the vaccine against the papillomavirus. Around the age of 25, a checkup for any cervical cancer. After the age of 30, a breast ultrasound for any problems and to be repeated every year.

Between the ages of 40 and 50 you need to keep the ovaries and uterus under control. Check the heart with an exercise ECG and monitor blood pressure. To these must be added the control of moles and skin blemishes.

After the age of 50, it is necessary to monitor the situation of the colon and continue the previous examinations. Onset of menopause, a possible appearance of osteoporosis should also be checked, with specific tests.

After the age of 70, the risk of cancer and cardiovascular problems increases. A situation to be kept under constant control.

Health is an achievement, which is also achieved through prevention.

