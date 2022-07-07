Clinical trials with Cuban drug against Alzheimer’s will begin (+Video) › Todo Salud › Granma

will start soon in Cuba a phase III clinical trial of the drug was bornfinal against alzheimers, NeuralCIM –co nameNeuroEPO commercial–, for which they already began yesterday, in Havana, the classification consultations of the patientsyou will participate in the study.

Although this investigation Beforehand does not mean the full start of the clinical trial, it constitutes an important step to advance in the correct diagnosis of patients and in the identification of the population that will be included, explained this Wednesday to the press the doctor of Sciences Kalet León Monzón, first deputy director of the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM).

Among the sites in the capital where you can request Shifts for consultations are the Medical-Surgical Research Center (Cimeq), and the Salvador Allende, Manuel Fajardo, Hermanos Ameijeiras hospitals, as well as the Institute of Neurology.

The Doctor of Science Leslie Pérez Ruiz, promoter of the CIM’s Alzheimer’s clinical trial, explained that, currentlymind, you have a database of more than 400 patients, of which 371 are from Havana.

He stated that 310 of the caregivers have been located, who can call and are assigned a shift for the consultation, in which it will be identified if the patient has a mild/moderate Alzheimer’s pattern.

According to Dr. Pérez Ruiz, phase III of the study is likely to start next September or October, and it seeks to evaluate the efficacy and safety of this formulation for nasal administration.

In this sense, he explained that NeuralCIM will be compared with Donepezil, drug approved since the decade of 1990 by the US Drug Regulatory Agency, meanwhile, for the first time in Cuba, the patient will be given a molecular diagnosis for Alzheimer’s, not just a clinical one.

He said that a phase IV trial will be carried out in the rest of the country, in patients with a mild/moderate disease phenotype (amnesic variant), whose diagnosis will only be clinical.

Dr. Pérez Ruiz also stated that the medication will be applied by the caregiver at home, who will be trained in the Health institutions for the correct administration of the NeuralCIM.

DETAILS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TRIAL

Regarding the patient classification queries for the phase III clinical trial in mild and moderate Alzheimer’s, BioCubaFarma published a note explaining that everyone who wishes to participate must first request an appointment through the contacts provided at continuation.

They also specified that this stage is for the classification of patients, and those who meet the selection requirements are the ones who will be included in the clinical trial, which is expected to start in September, once it is approved by the Cuban regulatory agency. CECMED.