Clínicas Nexbel lands in Madrid with an ambitious commitment to quality aesthetic medicine

Clónicas nexbel is already a reality in Madrid. One of the most prestigious clinics in our country arrives in the Spanish capital with two new locations located in Villaviciosa de Odn and Mstolesat the beginning of a business expansion that will take this avant-garde formula to other parts of the national territory.

And it is that nexbel Clinics opens new headquarters in Seville and will soon do so in Las Rozaswhere the west of the capital will be equipped with one of the most spectacular centers of Aesthetic Medicine in the area.

Nexbel, experts among many other disciplines, in hair medicineis at the forefront of a sector that requires the most advanced equipment and medical specialists who provide guarantees and safety to their patients.

Rachel Rodriguez Pradanational medical director of nexbel and specialist in Aesthetic and capillary medicine, is a reflection of the closeness and responsibility that characterize the values ​​of the center. He gives special attention to each particular case, stating that it is very important to listen to patients to analyze the pros and cons before performing surgery. Rodriguez Prada She combines her work as a doctor with teaching at the Faculty of Medicine of the Rey Juan Carlos and Isabel La Catlica Universities.

Helping patients achieve the physical and mental well-being they need is the main objective of nexbel clinics. Facial, body, capillary unit, nutrition and dietetic treatments or gynecological-aesthetic medicine These are some of the areas covered by the new reference center for those who require an improvement in their health.

Is ‘nexbel revolution’ elevates aesthetics to the next level, using the most prestigious technical and human resources on the national scene.