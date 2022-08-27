Clinics adjacent to pharmacies are illegal

MEXICO CITY (Process).–The Mexican health czar, Hugo López-Gatell, once again introduced his language in a polarizing controversy. The undersecretary of the federal government responsible for prevention and health promotion railed against medical offices adjacent to private pharmacies (Medafp).

“The desirable thing is that they do not exist,” he repeated twice in the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday, August 16. And although he recognized that it would be impossible to “cancel them outright,” he warned that they would soon be more strictly regulated.

Related news

As usually happens every time the health czar goes deep, the reaction against his statements was immediate. “I don’t understand what’s wrong… in the United States, 40% of first contact consultations are resolved in offices adjacent to pharmacies. In Mexico we have set up this ‘in a rudimentary way’ and it is where diseases that López-Gatell despises are treated, ”said doctor Javier Tello the next day in the news program Así las Cosas hosted by Gabriela Warkentin and Javier Risco.

According to this same source, the Medafp are the product of a failed health system where getting an appointment takes days and when it is achieved, it is required to wait patiently in the waiting room for an average of six hours, so that, “when leaving, there are no medicines due to the huge shortage”.

Beyond likes and dislikes, this controversy sparked by López-Gatell deserves to be approached with caution, because it is not without merit. The undersecretary is right when he says that the Medafp are not being supervised with respect to the norm in force. Dr. Tello also has it when he refers that these neighboring offices of the pharmacies achieved a strong popular root because they solve a need that the public system has neglected for a long time.

Two different ordinances in Mexico explicitly prohibit Medafp and the pharmacies that hire them from coinciding in the same space: the regulations of the General Health Law regarding the provision of medical care services and the official norm that regulates establishments outpatient medical care.

The logic behind this ban is to prevent the demand for medicines from being dictated by the pharmaceutical industry and not by the needs of the people who require them.

When doctors are employees of pharmacies, the door is wide open so that when issuing a prescription they place their loyalty on the side of their employer and not the patient. This is the conflict of interest that López-Gatell referred to: doctors and pharmacies should not have a subordinate relationship, because otherwise people lose out.

Those who defend the Medafp lie when they say that their services are free or very cheap because the cost of the consultation is charged on top of the price of the medicines indicated in the prescription.

A little more than 10 years ago, the Medafp served within these establishments, but after the appearance of the two aforementioned regulations, it happened that, in order to move the doctors out of the pharmacies, an adjacent office was built. In other words, a false wall was put up to simulate compliance with the law.

However, the labor dependency and thus subservient communication between physicians and their employers in the pharmaceutical industry survived.

It must be remembered that the Medafp did not start operating in Mexico because of a generous act of altruism, but because of a well-thought-out strategy to improve the popular perception of generic drugs and, above all, to combat the preference of doctors regarding medicines. patent.

A main actor in this strategy was the magnate of the sector, Víctor González Torres, better known as Dr. Simi, who obtained during the last years of the last century and the first of this an enormous number of permits, granted by Cofepris to sell generic drugs.

So there was social distrust towards this product, accompanied by an attitude of contempt on the part of the majority of treating doctors, certainly consented to by the pharmaceutical industry dedicated to patent drugs.

In order to break this double lock, the Similar Pharmacies chain hired doctors to attend within its facilities and – after the ban so that they could dispense at the counter – developed the Medafp model. The success of Dr. Simi was such that other chains, such as Farmacias del Ahorro (whose owners are relatives of Víctor González), followed suit.

The violation of the norm has obvious repercussions in the pocket and probably also in the excessive consumption of drugs by patients. The latest edition of the national survey on health and nutrition (Ensanut) reports that clients who are served by the Medafp consume three times more medicines compared to people who visit other clinics.

This data confirms that the doctors employed by the pharmacies do not charge for the consultation, but lead their patients to consume more drugs than, under different conditions, another doctor would have prescribed them.

If the public health system were different from the one the country suffers from, the Medafp would be marginal, but this is not the case. It is, indeed, delusional to “cancel them outright”, but at the same time the violation of the law must be addressed and more than all the argument that urges a separation between the medical agenda and the pharmaceutical business.

Ensanut itself, in its recommendations section, suggests that in order to avoid the problem of unjustified overprescription, Medafp should be better monitored. But even more importantly, public health services should be similar in quality and timeliness to those offered in these clinics adjacent to private pharmacies.

This analysis is part of issue 2390 of the print edition of Processpublished on August 21, 2022, whose digital edition can be purchased at this link.