Clint Eastwood: a cinematic legacy by Gary Leva

Decalogue of the exceptional man. A man’s gotta know his limitation, Callaghan ..

Starting from one of the historical quotations of his characters, that of Callaghan: “A man must know his limits”, one wonders if his merits are also known.

What makes a man unforgettable and, specifically, Eastwood? A strong connection with your feminine side? Yes. Not taking yourself too seriously? Yes. The ability to establish yourself as an excellent professional, while always remaining humble? Yes. The assiduous will to do things with love showing off great irony, especially in unexpected moments? Yes. Or having a great soul, compassionate even towards minors? Yup.

No, you are not, however, reading the manual of 100 questions, written by “desperate housewives”, but the accurate description that emerges from the interviews of 2 hours and 30 with friends, actors, producers and those who have had the good fortune to interact professionally with Clint Eastwood. Among them Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Kevin Costner, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Peter Morgan as well as great collaborators, colleagues and admirers including Mandela, interviewed for the occasion and probably sincere.

Chameleon personality. Genre experimenter.

Cool guy. Clear ideas. Silent. Ironic. Star of the western. Oscar winner. Great director, great actor. Visionary. Few artists in the history of cinema have left their mark like Clint Eastwood, even managing to make an unwanted film. Not understood by the producers, he hired an orangutan as an actor, who then made him earn 78 million dollars instead, in unsuspecting times for such stellar revenues. True artist to the core, re-reading different genres and making them his own, he was able to put the actors totally at ease with comedy or by giving them that strength and support that made them perform at their best. Precisely because he himself was an actor, he knew well what could fail his colleagues, anticipating them and always creating a relaxed atmosphere of welcome, never judgment.

On the other hand, a special and sensitive personality pours out these qualities, even in film production. An invisible montage, never an excess of theatricality, the prevalence ofunderstatement, the absence of redundancies, the authenticity of the story and almost always the search for special characters, who become heroes without perceiving themselves as such, confirms the humility of the great, who also sees himself in the same way: simple. Many of his films such as i Bridges of Madison County they remain masterpieces of empathy towards the other: be it a love towards a woman, a child, a neighbor, a comrade in war or an airplane pilot towards his 155 passengers.

On the occasion of his eighth decade as a protagonist of American cinema, Warner Bros. therefore celebrates a true icon and her talents with a series of nine documentaries that retrace Eastwood’s exceptional career. The episodes of the series: The Heart of a Hero, Triple Threat, Courage Under Fire, Fighting for Justice, No Holds Barred, An Actor’s Director, Reinventing the Western, Witness to History, A Director’s Vision.

Commentary on the documentary

Apart from the voiceover set and a little from cowboy which often rages in the story of Clint’s life and work and, even removing the solemn genre music, much, perhaps too much – American Style – the story is interesting, even if at times long and at some point repetitive. It is certainly didactic, but on the other hand the director is also a teacher. Clint Eastwood: a cinematic legacy has the merit of making everyone understand how usually behind a great professional, and this is the case, first of all a Great Man is hiding.

A few words about the director

Gary Leva is a producer and director, having made more than one hundred documentaries, films for both cinema and TV. Interested in the history of cinema he portrayed American masters such as Hitchcock, Kubrick, Scorsese, Coppola, Lucas, Eastwood, of course, and then Spielberg, Nolan, Lee, Redford and Stone and the dynamics of the Hollywood industry. Author of only one fiction film, Plan B (1997), he produced the mockumentaries R2-D2: Beneath the Dome and 1939: Hollywood’s Greatest Year. He is an adjunct professor at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and Pepperdine University and has been a lecturer at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton University.