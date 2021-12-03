Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy: Review

Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy is a mini TV series created and directed by Gary Leva.

Considering the presence scheduled at the 39th Turin Film Festival of Cry Macho, the latest and highly anticipated film by and with Clint Eastwood presented in the Out of Competition section, it was also to be expected the presence of the new docu-series homage to the famous American filmmaker still straddling between classic American cinema and modern cinema. So here is presented Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy by Gary Leva. The docu-series is structured in nine sections that show and tell through continuous time leaps and therefore old and new interviews with Eastwood himself or friends, family, or even members of the cast or crew (which has always remained the same) of his films. . Commissioned by the same Warner Bros which from 1971 to today has worked with the tireless cowboy who has now reached his last sad rides, Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy it plays a little bit the role of poster and banner of the cinematographic message that has always been linked to the icon and to the man Clint Eastwood. Gary Leva, veteran of the special contents of the home video editions branded once again Warner Bros amiably and gloriously leads the spectators (fans and simple connoisseurs of the interpreter and not of the Eastwood symbol) through a long historical, critical, cinephile and family journey of duration 135 minutes that surprisingly delivers a sweet, fun and intimate vision of an icon who has always been reluctant to issue interviews, or information, both on private life and on films. The docu-series it must be said, does not present particular news and curiosities, rather it chooses to embrace the underwear of the Hollywood figure Eastwood collecting particularly interesting considerations from celebrities including Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg or Leonardo Di Caprio and Bradley Cooper who does not hide that he was moved in having observed Eastwood in silence during the interpretation of an almost culminating sequence that is part of The Mule. Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy he seems to be saying to each of us: the door is open, follow me and you will really know who Clint Eastwood has been and who will always be.