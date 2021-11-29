Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy, the review

Sully: Tom Hanks and Clint Eastwood on set

With the review by Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy, documentary presented out of competition at Turin Film Festival coinciding with the arrival in Italian cinemas of the director’s new feature film, we delve into the career of a filmmaker who has been an integral part of the Hollywood machine for fifty years, almost always within Warner Bros. from 1971 to today. And in fact it is precisely the major, which produced and distributed 33 of Eastwood’s 39 directories, to have commissioned this portrait of the star, which at home was made available on the HBO Max platform in nine parts, each lasting less than 20 minutes. , while on an international level there have been hybrid strategies: at the Lyon Lumière Festival, where homage to the filmmaker was paid, single episodes accompanied the films they talk about, while in Turin a single 135-minute montage was proposed. Different approaches to tell the path of a fundamental signature of the American film scene.

Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy opts for a thematic rather than chronological structure, also perhaps to circumvent the fact that the client of the project did not contribute to the first five films as director of the person concerned (Warner took over from Universal starting with The Texan from eyes of ice, and has remained faithfully by Eastwood’s side for all subsequent feature films except Changeling). We move from the directing activity in general to the Western phase, from historical films to the relationship with the actors, covering every possible aspect of a very varied career. A career evoked by colleagues and collaborators, the latter spread over the decades, from John Milius (who contributed to the Dirty Harry franchise) to more recent examples such as Bradley Cooper and Tom Hanks. Lots of testimonies to pay homage to a tireless filmmaker: at the age of 91 he brought his most recent work, Cry Macho – Homecoming, to the cinema, containing yet another crepuscular and partly self-reflective performance.

The project is directed by Gary Leva, who in recent years has made himself known in the making of field, signing various featurettes that accompany the home video editions of various titles, including many by Warner and several by Eastwood (the first collaborations date back to to 2008, when Inspector Callaghan’s five films were re-released, and some contributions are recycled from those old bonuses). Thanks to the HBO Max factor, the impression is a bit that of having glorified extra content in your hands, which contains interesting details but has a too scholastic and synthetic approach, as suggested by the duration of the individual contents in the original form of the documentary. In itself it would be a pertinent homage to Eastwood’s career, whose films go straight to the point, no frills. But his is a dryness that should not be mistaken for superficiality, especially in the context in which this portrait was made, to celebrate five decades behind the camera. A titanic undertaking that deserves more than two hours, however nice and well built.