Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy

Sometimes redundant in some passages it manages to retrace almost all of Clint Eastwood’s filmography through interviews and archival materials. Out of Competition

It was November 26, 1971 when it was released in Italian cinemas Thrill in the night, the first film that saw a young and talented Clint Eastwood behind the camera. Today, December 1st, the latest work by the American director is presented in an Italian preview at the Turin Film Festival: Cry Macho. Fifty years may seem like an eternity. The only one who does not seem to feel the years that go by is Eastwood who continues undaunted to churn out films with an almost annual frequency. In the US, the box office receipts for his films amount to more than 1.71 billion, with an average of 37 million per film. Also for this reason, his production company Warner Bros, to which he has been loyal for all these years, has decided to pay homage to him with a triumphal documentary made by director Gary Leva.

————————————————– ————-

The BLACK FRIDAY of WILD PATHS is back!

————————————————– ————-

The director decides to link in more than two hours an immense amount of audiovisual material made up of backstage material, unpublished interviews and historical clips taken from his best titles. The film is divided into nine chapters which, according to Leva, characterize Eastwood not only as a director but above all as a man.

Sometimes redundant in some steps, A Cinematic Legacy manages to touch almost all of Eastwood’s filmography, starting from the aforementioned Thrill in the night, passing through Bronco Billy And The ruthless (a film that, according to Martin Scorsese, rewrote the rules of the western), arriving at Million Dollar Baby And The Mule. What is lacking most of all is a clear and precise direction, capable of truly influencing this documentary, saving it from anonymity.

The faces that lend themselves to this reconstruction are absolutely first-rate: Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Forrest Whitaker, Tom Hanks. To hit the mark, however, are the quotes from Eastwood’s films: “Every man must know his limits.”

Chapter after chapter it is increasingly clear how his characters, his complete adherence to reality, without coming to terms with rhetoric, have influenced so much those who worked with him or those who wanted to emulate him. The words of Arnold Schwarzenegger are very interesting from this point of view: “What drove me to make films was watching his films. I was captivated by the multidimensionality of his characters. On the one hand so cold and cynical and on the other so ironic and profound. “

Despite her decision not to come to terms with anything or anyone, everyone is impressed by how her work has always been constant in touching that typically American exposed nerve. His films, whether they dealt with the figure of the modern hero or harshly criticized the representatives of the law, have always hit the mark. A large slice of the American (but also European) population has never tired of his films, whatever genre the director decides to touch. Westerns, love stories, war exploits: Eastwood has always shown his eclecticism without ever wanting to show it off. This and more make it one of the greatest ever.

The evaluation of the Sentieri Selvaggi film

The vote of the readers

0

(0 votes)

