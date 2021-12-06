Clint Eastwood does not argue, he loves himself, but we must recognize that in Cry Macho the 91 years are all felt

Cry Macho

The myth Clint Eastwood returned to the cinema. In theaters these days we find Cry Macho, of which he is director and interpreter. A movie on the road with noteworthy photography and soundtrack, in which the 91-year-old Oscar winner tries to take 13-year-old Rafael from Mexico to the United States by defying the law, the boy’s fearsome mother and the desert. The story’s fundamental co-star Macho, a fighting cock, which will even be able to be decisive for the fate of the protagonists. Rafael, in fact, is very rich, but abused, and prefers to live on the street and try his hand at cock competitions rather than stay in the luxurious villa of his mother, who is obviously unbalanced. So far the plot, but what matters is the story of Mike, played by Eastwood.





A bespoke character

Clint Eastwood, in Cry Macho, he plays an elderly cowboy, protagonist of memorable rodeos and now on the avenue of sunset. The director and actor turned 91 last May and does nothing to hide it. Mike’s pace, a cowboy hat, is uncertain, but Eastwood he does not put himself on the fringes of the scene but in the center, with his slowness and his movements so clumsy as to become tender. Mike, as probably Clint, he maintains a certain agility, but every now and then he needs to rest and, throughout the film, he seems to want to leave Rafael with a kind of teaching, we would dare to say a spiritual testament. Eastwood he does not give up some fighting scenes and even love skirmishes. A dance with a Mexican widow in a tavern is so reminiscent of the embrace with Francesca-Meryl Streep in the masterpiece The Bridges of Madison County, but also here the fragile image of Eastwood makes the picture very special. In short, in the viewer’s gaze, especially in that of the fan, there remains an unfathomable love for Eastwood, but doubt also makes its way. Would it be better to just stay behind the camera and leave acting? My answer, grudgingly, is yes. Anyone else in a similar situation would risk becoming pathetic. Clint Eastwood no because he is an artist who does not argue, loves himself. He has been the protagonist of too many masterpieces, but sometimes stopping is the right choice.