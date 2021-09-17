Clint Eastwood: Mel Gibson and Steven Spielberg celebrate it in the Cry Macho featurette

Steven Spielberg, Hilary Swank and Mel Gibson appear in the featurette from Cry Macho in which it is celebrated Clint Eastwood. The three Hollywood stars enhance the greatness of the American director and actor, protagonist of the forthcoming film, available from September 17 in American theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max.

Clint Eastwood, with over 60 years of career behind him, represents one of the most famous personalities in international cinema. At the ripe old age of 91, the desire to get involved and give life to works that see him involved as a director and / or as an actor is still great. In the coming days, for example, his fans and lovers of the Seventh Art in general will be able to return to appreciate his directorial and interpretive talent through the vision of Cry Macho, an adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name written by N. Richard Nash, author of the script with Nick Schenk.

The release of the film was anticipated by the release of a featurette that aims to celebrate Eastwood’s performance and, more generally, his long artistic career, from Sergio Leone’s westerns to his career behind the camera. The film also includes speeches by Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson and Hilary Swank: the latter won her second Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Million Dollar Baby, directed and co-starred by Eastwood.

In Cry Macho, Clint Eastwood will play a former rodeo star and horse breeder who, in 1978, accepts an assignment from a former boss and takes the man’s son with her in an attempt to keep him away from his alcoholic mother. Heading to Texas, the unlikely couple face an unexpectedly dangerous journey through Mexico. During the journey the man finds his own sense of redemption by teaching the young man what it means to be a good person. The screenplay was written by Nick Schenk and Nash. Also on the production team are Clint Eastwood, Albert S. Ruddy, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier. The cast of Cry Macho also includes Eduardo Minett, Dwight Yoakam.