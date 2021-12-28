Clint Eastwood: The Bridges of Madison County and The Unforgiven

The bridges of Madison County (The Bridges of Madison County) is a 1995 romantic film directed and starring Clint Eastwood with Meryl Streep. Based on the novel of the same name by Robert James Waller, the film was a huge box office success. In fact, he grossed more than 70 million dollars in the United States alone, while his total profit was 182 million dollars. Critics especially praised Meryl Streep’s performance, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Eastwood’s direction is considered to be one of the best he has ever done. Romantic, crepuscular, torn, Eastwood’s work has the solemn and essential simplicity of classic cinema. The Streep that plays the Italian-American is stupendous, reproducing some of the charms of Magnani’s “The tattooed rose” or “Snake skin“. Screenplay by Richard LaGravanese.

Synopsis

In the fall of 1956 Robert Kinkaid, a professional photographer, is in Madison County, Iowa, to shoot a report on the famous covered bridges. There he meets Francesca Johnson, married and with two children. The woman is found at home alone for four days: this is the short but intense period of time in which their passion explodes and consumes itself. Four days that must last a lifetime and must redeem it for the whole, recovering a capacity to love that, above all, seemed abandoned by Francesca.

The ruthless (Unforgiven) is a 1992 western film directed and starring Clint Eastwood. In addition to Eastwood himself, the protagonists are Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman And Richard Harris. Realistic and cynical Western in which Eastwood carves out for himself the part of an old ex-gunfighter, many years after his first such roles. The film received nine Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Eastwood himself, winning four, including Best Picture and Best Director. Eastwood’s film is the third western in the history of cinema to have won an Oscar since The pioneers of the West (1931) and Dance with wolves (1990). In the credits, Eastwood inserts a special dedication, “to Sergio and Don”, to remember the two masters who launched his career and who taught him to love cinema: Sergio Leone And Don Siegel. Eastwood has made a film in which the strong themes of the western genre are praised in the cold and desperation of tragedy. This is why the film resembles a “noir” where heroes can no longer exist. Among the accolades there is also the Oscar to Gene Hacman as supporting actor and editor.

Synopsis

A group of prostitutes wants to take revenge on two cowboys who have scarred one of them. The Kid comes forward and convinces the age-rusty ex-gunslinger torn by the loss of his beloved wife William Munny. Accompanying him is Munny’s trusted friend the black Ned Logan. The story awakens the soul of a killer and the former gunfighter collides with the enemy of the past.