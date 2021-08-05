Entertainment

Clint Eastwood: the photos of the new film Cry Macho | Cinema

EW today gives us the first photos of Cry Macho, the new film directed and starring Clint Eastwood. The film will be in US theaters – and streamed on HBO Max – starting October 22.

Clint Eastwood plays the role of a former rodeo star who became a failed horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from a former boss who instructs him to bring his son home away from his alcoholic mother. During their journey from rural Mexico to Texas, the two will find themselves having to deal with unexpected challenges and the disenchanted and weary knight may find a chance for redemption by teaching the boy what it really means to be a good man.

The latest film directed by Clint Eastwood, Richard Jewell, was released in Italian cinemas on January 16, 2020 (here is our profile). The feature film in question was preceded, in 2019, by The courier – The Mule (here is our profile) also played by the giant of American cinema.

The film is produced by Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier along with Tim Moore and the Malpaso by Eastwood. N. Richard Nash, author of the novels Cry Macho, he also worked on the script together with Nick Schenk (formerly responsible for the scripts of two other films by the director, Gran Torino And The courier – The Mule).

Cry Macho, like all the other features on the Warner list of 2021, will be released both in theaters and streamed on HBO Max in the United States. In this case, the starting date chosen by the study is that of October 22.




