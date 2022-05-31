Clint Eastwood: These are his five best movies

The actor, director, producer Y screenwriter american film, Clint Eastwoodachieved fame with his role as the “Man with No Name” in the “Spaghetti Westerns”, known as the “Dollar Trilogy” directed by Sergio Leone in the 1960s, which include: “For a Fistful of Dollars”, “Death had a price” and “The good, the bad and the ugly”.

He made his film directorial debut with the psychological horror genre film “Play Misty for Me” in 1971.

Later, he was awarded the Oscars for best director and best film for his work on “Unforgiven” in 1992 and “Million Dollar Baby” in 2004.

Clint Eastwood’s best movies, both as an actor and as a director

No Forgiveness (1992)

Considered one of the best movies of the 90s, as well as one of the best westerns in history.

In the film, Eastwood plays a twilight William Munny, a former ruthless killer, now a widower, who spends his days in a humble existence until trouble strikes: disease strikes his cattle, and he must take the job of finding some guys. who have mutilated a prostitute. The reward is offered by his brothel companions, which brings a certain gender perspective to the ever so masculine Wild West, while the protagonist lives his own path to redemption.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

The film follows a cantankerous boxing trainer named Frankie (Eastwood) and an up-and-coming fighter named Maggie (Hilary Swank), who is willing to do anything for him to train her. And she will, with the support of his old partner Dupris (Morgan Freeman), although he will soon realize that the blows the woman is receiving are not just inside the ring.

Mystic River (2003)

Clint Eastwood has never been afraid to show the hard and heartbreaking themes, and he proved it again with this devastating adaptation of the novel by Dennis Lehane.

The story follows the aftermath of the murder of Katie Markum (Emmy Rossum), the daughter of an ex-convict, Jimmy Markum (Penn), who has reformed and runs a store in her neighborhood for a lifetime. There she grew up alongside Sean (Bacon), now a cop, and Dave (Robbins), whose childhood tragedy marked her and her friends’ lives. The relationships between them, and their shared past, are at the center of this acclaimed film that was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

The Bridges of Madison (1995)

Based on Robert James Waller’s 1992 novel, The Bridges of Madison County shows us how the peaceful life of Francesca Johnson (Meryl Streep), a housewife living on a farm with her family, is turned upside down by the arrival of Robert Kincaid (Eastwood), a veteran photographer for National Geographic magazine who is photographing old bridges.

Great Turin (2008)

It is very likely that many will mention this 2008 film as their favorite, thanks to scenes that have already become iconic.

It tells the story of a retired man from Detroit who strikes up a friendship with Thao Vang Lor (Bee Vang), a teenager who is caught trying to steal his beloved Ford Gran Torino because he is being harassed by a local criminal gang. Both live a path of change and learning together, and Eastwood finally manages to be what he has always liked to be on the big screen: a tragic hero full of shadows.

ASC